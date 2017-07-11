Thousands rally in solidarity after assassination attempt on Argentinian vice president

Messages of solidarity came from across the world and thousands showed up in solidarity in Buenos Aires after a man tried to shoot Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

President Alberto Fernandez declared a public holiday on Friday and said the attack was the worst since the country returned to democracy.

Argentina's VP unharmed after assassination attempt

"Cristina remains alive because, for a reason that has not yet been technically confirmed, the gun which contained five bullets did not fire despite the trigger having been pulled," the president said.

A man attempted to shoot Fernandez de Kirchner, 69, with a loaded pistol from point-blank range outside her house where many of her supporters were present, but the firearm failed to discharge. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause for the attack on the former president.

A senator close to her told local radio that the vice president was in shock but physically unharmed.

Videos and photos of the attack went viral across the country, which showed a gun being pushed toward her head before she crouched down and covered her face with her hands. Supporters outside her house then took the man away.

Police arrested a 35-year-old Brazilian man who local media reported had been working as a driver and had rented apartments in the capital. About 100 bullets were recovered when police raided the property, said La Nacion newspaper.

The suspect had previously been arrested for illegal weapons possession, according to police sources quoted by the Telam news agency. Images from his social networks showed the man has a Nazi tattoo.

International support pours in

"For us, the possibility that something like that could happen to Cristina is unthinkable. We were saved last night from something terrible that we can't even comprehend," a civilian named Claudia told AFP.

World leaders condemned the attack on the leader of the South American nation, which is currently going through a severe economic slump and high inflation.

Pope Francis, himself a former archbishop of Buenos Aires, sent Kirchner a telegram expressing "solidarity," according to the Vatican.

UN chief Antonio Guterres was "shocked" by the events and "condemns this violence," a spokeswoman said.

Fernandez de Kirchner, a divisive political figure, is facing corruption charges linked to an alleged scheme to divert public funds while president between 2007 and 2015.

She has denied wrongdoing. Her supporters have rallied outside her residence in support for days and say there is a witch hunt against her.

tg/sms (AFP, Reuters)