News

Thousands flee eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano

A violent eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala has triggered the evacuation of some 4,000 people. The volcano, one of the most active in Central America, killed more than 190 people in June.

Volcan de Fuego in Guatmala

Guatemala's "Volcan de Fuego," or "Volcano of Fire," erupted overnight to Monday, spewing out red-hot rock, ash and gas and prompting disaster coordination authorities to evacuate 10 nearby communities.

More than 3,925 people had found their way to special shelters by early Monday, the national disaster commission said, with no reports of injuries.

The volcano flung incandescent material as high as 1,000 meters (3,200 feet) into the air, with explosions shaking homes with "constant sounds similar to a train locomotive," according to Guatemala's volcanology unit.

Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala

Flows of hot ash, mud, rock and lava can bury entire towns during a large eruption

Active and deadly

The eruption is the fifth so far this year by the 3,763-meter-high volcano, the last being in October.

In June, more than 190 people died in explosive flows from Fuego according to official tolls, though organizations supporting the communities say thousands are still missing.

The volcano is situated about 30 km (19 miles) south of the capital, Guatemala City.

  • Guatemala's Volcano of Fire erupts on June 3 (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/S. Billy)

    Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire' eruptions kill dozens

    Sudden eruption

    Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," suddenly began erupting on Sunday, taking authorities and local residents by surprise. The 3,763-meter (12,346-foot) volcano has been spewing out clouds of dense ash and molten rock fragments.

  • Guatemala Vulkanausbruch | Trauerzug (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Soto)

    Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire' eruptions kill dozens

    Dozens killed

    Mourners in San Juan Alotenago carry the bodies of loved ones who lost their lives in the disaster. The eruptions have killed at least 75 people so far and injured another 46 people, with half of them in serious condition, officials said.

  • Rescue workers remove ash at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire' eruptions kill dozens

    Searching for nearly 200 missing people

    Working against an almost black-and-white backdrop, rescue workers attempt to dig out an area covered in a thick layer of volcanic ash. Officials said 192 people are still unaccounted since the volcano began erupting. Rescuers have been hampered by inclement conditions, destroyed roads and new volcanic flows.

  • An aerial view of the area around Volcan del Fuego (picture-alliance/Zuma Press/National Police Of Guatemala)

    Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire' eruptions kill dozens

    Ash-covered communities

    The normally lush, green communities in the danger zone around the volcano, like this one in Escuintla, were covered in a thick layer of volcanic ash following the eruptions. The first eruption on Sunday largely destroyed the villages of El Rodeo and San Miguel Los Lotes.

  • People carry stuff at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire' eruptions kill dozens

    Evacuations trigger panic

    Over 3,000 people in the area around the volcano had to be evacuated, with some 1.7 million people in total affected by the disaster. Frightened residents fleeing the area on Tuesday clogged the roads and took few possessions with them, concerned about warnings of fresh volcanic flows.

  • Guatemala Vulkanausbruch (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Abd)

    Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire' eruptions kill dozens

    Dangerous pyroclastic flows

    Even days after the initial explosion, certain areas were still too hot for rescuers to search for survivors or bodies. Besides ash, the volcanic eruption triggered "pyroclastic flows." These fast-moving flows bring with them dangerous gas emissions, fiery rock fragments and boiling-hot mud.

  • A firefighter carries a dog at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire' eruptions kill dozens

    Guatemala on high alert

    Rescuers also managed to save some dogs and birds from communities affected by the eruptions, although many cows and other livestock were found dead. Several days after the Volcano of Fire first erupted, Guatemala remained on high alert, with President Jimmy Morales calling on locals to remain calm.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with AP, AFP, dpa)


tj/msh (AP, Reuters)

Newsletter

