  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
File photo from an illegal rave in Brittany in 2021
Local media reported that upwards of 40,000 people were expected to attend the illegal eventImage: Franck Dubray/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyFrance

Thousands descend on French village for illegal 'Teknival'

2 hours ago

Tens of thousands flock to a French village for illegal "Teknival" dance party. The organizers of the event are being investigated.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RbDu

French authorities on Friday said tens of thousands of people had swarmed a small village for an illegal techno festival.

According to authorities, organizers of the so-called "Teknival" did not have a permit to host the event being held at a farm in the central village of Villegongis in Indre.

Radio broadcaster France Info reported 20,000 people were already at the event, which had been taking place since Thursday.

"On the night of May 17 to 18, a large number of vehicles gathered in the agglomeration of Chateauroux before reaching the place called Fouillereau in the municipality of Villegongis in order to organize a teknival," the Indre local authority tweeted.

Authorities decide against evacuating site

The broadcaster reported that upwards of 40,000 people were expected to attend the event, which is causing a headache for local authorities.

Authorities had not received advanced warning about the location of the Teknival, which is famous throughout Europe, and decided not to evacuate the site in an effort to avoid greater harm.

"We will not turn them away, there are too many," the farmer who owns the site told broadcaster BFMTV, adding that he just wished the revelers would not leave empty beer cans and trash behind.

Injuries reported

A local official told a press conference that three people had been seriously injured in accidents that had occurred at the site.

One of the injured was a 40-year-old man who was run over after falling asleep beneath a car, allegedly under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

More than 30 people also required medical assistance and seven people had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Civil defense, the Red Cross, volunteers and 240 police officers have been deployed, the Department of Indre said on Friday.

While authorities allowed the event to proceed, the organizers are under investigation.

kb/sms (dpa, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President of the European Council Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Hiroshima, Japan

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts20 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boy with a fishnet standing on the oil stained bank of a creek near Goi, Ogoniland, Nigeria

Nigeria needs $12 billion to clean up oil spills

Nigeria needs $12 billion to clean up oil spills

Nature and Environment14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Demilitarized Zone

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius shielding his eyes, looking into the distance

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen on a display video wall at the campaign kiosk of the "New Democracy" party, Athens, Greece, May 6, 2023

Greek election: Young voters turn backs on major parties

Greek election: Young voters turn backs on major parties

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

Conflicts18 hours ago02:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage