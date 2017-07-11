Thomas Oppermann: Leading German politician dies at 66

Leading Social Democrat (SPD) politician and Bundestag Vice President Thomas Oppermann has died, German media reported on Monday. He was 66.

Labor Minister and fellow SPD lawmaker Hubertus Heil confirmed Oppermann's "sudden" death on Twitter.

"The news of the sudden death of my colleague and comrade Thomas Opperman fills me with deep sadness," Heil wrote. "With passion and intellect, Thomas has done a great service to our country and social democracy. My thoughts are with his family."

Oppermann collapsed on Sunday evening after while doing television work for ZDF. The public broadcaster confirmed his death Monday, saying he had been taking to the hospital after falling ill.

Oppermann launched his political career in 1980. He worked at state level in Lower Saxony, serving as science minister before moving to the national stage in 2005, where he represented Göttingen. He had held the post of Bundestag vice president since 2017.

From 2013 to 2017 he served as the parliamentary party leader for the center-left SPD in the Bundestag.

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans called the news of Oppermann's death "a tough shock for us all" in a post on Twitter.

"Thomas Oppermann died suddenly and unexpectedly yesterday," Walter-Borjans wrote. "We are deeply shocked and grieve with his relatives."

Oppermann announced in August that he would not seek reelection to the Bundestag in next year's election.

"After 30 years as a delegate in the Lower Saxony state parliament and in the German Bundestag it's now the right time for me to do something different again and take on new projects," he said at the time.

In a statement on Twitter, the SPD's parliamentary party said: "We mourn Thomas Oppermann, Bundestag vice president, member of our party and former parliamentary party leader. Our thoughts are with his family."

