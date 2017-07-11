Thomas Oppermann: Leading German politician dies at 66

Leading Social Democrat (SPD) politician and Bundestag Vice President Thomas Oppermann died on Monday. He was 66.

Labor Minister and fellow SPD lawmaker Hubertus Heil confirmed Oppermann's "sudden" death on Twitter.

"The news of the sudden death of my colleague and comrade Thomas Opperman fills me with deep sadness," Heil wrote. "With passion and intellect, Thomas has done a great service to our country and social democracy. My thoughts are with his family."