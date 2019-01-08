  1. Skip to content
Thomas Mösch

Thomas Mösch

Editor at DW Programs for Africa with a special focus on West Africa, security, resource policy and African history.

Thomas has been observing developments in sub-Saharan Africa for four decades. He is particularly experienced in West Africa.

Thomas Mösch already studied African history and politics during at university in Hamburg and Yaoundé (Cameroon). In addition to German, English and French, he also speaks Hausa. Thus he has special access to the West African region. As the former head of DW Hausa, he is very familiar with Nigeria, Niger and the neighboring countries of the Sahel region. Thomas Mösch also knows Ghana and Cameroon well. For a time, he coordinated the projects for Côte d'Ivoire at DW Akademie. His thematic focus is on political developments in West Africa, in particular democracy, human rights, security and media policy. Thomas Mösch has repeatedly dealt with oil production and other raw materials issues. He is also particularly interested in German-African relations and the history of Africa.

Stories by Thomas Mösch

Mutmaßlicher Boko-Haram-Angriff in Nigeria

Boko Haram — no end in sight

Boko Haram — no end in sight

The Nigerian government has learnt little from its mistakes in the fight against the Islamist terrorists.
PoliticsAugust 1, 2019
Nigera, Yola: Anhänger des nigerianischen Präsidenten Muhammadu Buhari feiern

Election in Nigeria

Election in Nigeria

Atiku Abubakar rejects Nigeria's election outcome. To DW's Thomas Mösch, the heroes of the election are the Nigerians.
PoliticsFebruary 27, 2019
A man carries a box of election materials

Nigeria: Another chaotic election

Nigeria: Another chaotic election

Election delays are a novelty to Nigerians, writes DW's Thomas Mösch.
Thomas Mösch
Thomas Mösch
Commentary
PoliticsFebruary 16, 2019
Campaign posters showing Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC candidates

Voting under Boko Haram threat

Voting under Boko Haram threat

Voters in northeastern Nigeria are eager to vote in Saturday's election amid threat posed by Boko Haram.
PoliticsFebruary 14, 2019
Merkel shakes Issoufou's hand in front of German and EU flags

Opinion: Niger and Germany - a questionable friendship

Opinion: Niger and Germany - a questionable friendship

Germany risks supporting an increasingly authoritarian ruler in Niger.
Thomas Mösch
Thomas Mösch
Commentary
PoliticsAugust 15, 2018
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Opinion: Four more years of Buhari? Nigeria deserves better

Opinion: Four more years of Buhari? Nigeria deserves better

Nigeria's president says he wants to run again in the 2019 election — but he's barely started work on important reforms.
PoliticsApril 10, 2018
Show more stories
