Thirst - When the Wells Run Dry - Part 3: The Last Resources



But our reservoirs are running dry. Investors are buying water rights, prices are going up and farmers are running out of water.



The climate crisis is worsening worldwide. In many countries, increasing drought is threatening not only human survival, but entire ecosystems. Livestock farmers are running out of water. In India, farmers can no longer irrigate their fields. People are fleeing their homes in large numbers.

Who owns water? Will there be more and more conflicts, even wars, over water? What will happen if our water disappears?



