 Thirst - When the Wells Run Dry - Part 3: The Last Resources | Highlights | DW | 05.07.2022

Thirst - When the Wells Run Dry - Part 3: The Last Resources

Climate change is causing temperatures to rise. And everyone is consuming more water - whether it’s to make soda, microchips or cattle feed.

But our reservoirs are running dry. Investors are buying water rights, prices are going up and farmers are running out of water.

The climate crisis is worsening worldwide. In many countries, increasing drought is threatening not only human survival, but entire ecosystems. Livestock farmers are running out of water. In India, farmers can no longer irrigate their fields. People are fleeing their homes in large numbers. 

Who owns water? Will there be more and more conflicts, even wars, over water? What will happen if our water disappears?

Broadcasting Hours: 

Part 3: 

DW English

WED 24.08.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 24.08.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 24.08.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 25.08.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 27.08.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 28.08.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 25.08.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 28.08.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

