Thirst - When the Wells Run Dry - Part 1: The Battle for Water

The battles for control over precious water reserves have begun.

In some countries, water has always been available in abundance - and is wasted carelessly every day. But the climate crisis is changing that. Because the climate is warming, everyone needs more water than ever: for drinking, agriculture and industry. Water is the new gold.



In many countries, the distribution battles for precious water reserves have already begun. In Mendocino, California, there is no longer enough water to flush the toilets. And in Germany, regional drinking water supplies collapse in hot weather. Groundwater levels have dropped to record lows in many places. Will we still have enough drinking water in the future? What happens when our water disappears?



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 10.08.2022 – 01:15 UTC

WED 10.08.2022 – 04:15 UTC

WED 10.08.2022 – 18.15 UTC

THU 11.08.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 13.08.2022 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 14.08.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 11.08.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 13.08.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3