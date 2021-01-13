 These are your 2021 New Year’s resolutions! | Lifestyle | DW | 13.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

These are your 2021 New Year’s resolutions!

We asked you if you were planning on making any New Year’s resolutions for 2021 - and, if so, what they were. Find out here you won an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Gute Vorsätze

For many people, the beginning of the New Year is a good opportunity to set new goals, shake off bad habits, or to finally follow through on plans that they’ve been putting off for a long time. We asked you what New Year’s resolutions you made for 2021. Many of you shared your answers this week. A big thank you to all of the participants!
All entries were raffled off to win an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside. The winner is Patricia M. from General Pico in Argentina, whose resolution is: She wants to be happy and enjoy every day in life.

Congratulations and we wish you the best of luck in accomplishing your goal!

DW recommends

Euromaxx survey: Which is your favorite time of day? 

There’s a famous German proverb that goes,"The early bird catches the worm". But night owls would ardently would strongly disagree with that. Are you an early riser or are you more of a night owl?  

Advertisement
Golda Rosheuvel in period setting

Is colorblind casting the secret to 'Bridgerton's' success?

Featuring a black queen, opulent costumes and "Fifty Shades"-like sex scenes, the Netflix series inspires and provokes in equal measure.  

Sartep Namiq, the main figure in the graphic novel 'Temple of Refuge'

A refugee's graphic journey to a better world

"Temple of Refuge" illustrates Iraqi-Kurdish migrant Sartep Namiq's journey to Berlin. It was commissioned with the help of a unique organization.  

a man stands behind a microphone

David Bowie remembered 5 years after his death

COVID restrictions have forced commemorations of the music icon's fifth death anniversary online, but the Thin White Duke will never be forgotten.  

Cape Town city center

Tourism in South Africa: an industry under lockdown fights for its own survival

South Africa's tourism sector continues to suffer under the weight of COVID-19. And there's no end in sight, as new restrictions dampen all hope for a recovery to even begin. Sertan Sanderson reports from Cape Town.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  