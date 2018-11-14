British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her draft Brexit deal on Thursday following resignations by senior ministers and an attempt by some members of her Conservative Party to start a process to replace her as party leader.

"Am I going to see this through? Yes," May said. "This is a Brexit that delivers on the priority of the British people," she added.

The draft deal would protect British jobs, trade, security and a fragile peace in Northern Ireland, she said.

Conservatives dis May

One of her Conservative party members, Jacob Rees-Mogg, had earlier requested a vote of no-confidence in the British prime minister. The leader of the Brexit-backing European Research Group (ERG) has been one of the leading voices of hardliners who want a complete break with the European Union.

The challenge to May came after several of her ministers resigned in opposition to the draft deal drawn up with Brussels:

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab

Works and Pension Secretary Esther McVey

Junior minister Shailesh Vara in the Northern Ireland office

Junior minister Suella Braverman in the Brexit office

Brexit: UK ministers falling like dominoes We was raabed Dominic Raab, the UK's Brexit secretary, who was nominally the chief British negotiator for the deal now on the table said on Thursday: " I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU." Raab was reportedly disgruntled at being sidelined in the negotiations in favor of Olly Robbins — a civil servant who's close to May.

Brexit: UK ministers falling like dominoes On her vey Esther McVey, the work and pensions minister, tendered her resignation shortly after Raab. In a letter to May she wrote that "It will be no good trying to pretend to [voters] that this deal honors the result of the referendum when it is obvious to everyone it doesn't."

Brexit: UK ministers falling like dominoes 'UK in a half-way house' Shailesh Vara, the junior Northern Ireland minister, became the first member of May's government to resign over the deal on Thursday. Vara, who voted for remain in the 2016 referendum, said May's deal "leaves the UK in a half-way house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation."

Brexit: UK ministers falling like dominoes Not so brave Suella Braverman, a junior minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union, also quit saying in a letter "I now find myself unable to sincerely support the deal agreed yesterday by cabinet." The proposed Northern Ireland backstop, she wrote, was not what the British people voted for, and threatened to break up the United Kingdom.

Brexit: UK ministers falling like dominoes 'Unacceptable deal' Junior Education Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in her resignation letter that it was now clear to her that "the negotiations have been built on the UK trying to appease the EU and we have allowed ourselves to be led into a deal which is unacceptable to the 17.4 million voters who asked for us to step away from the EU project and become an independent nation once again."

Brexit: UK ministers falling like dominoes 'Does not deliver a good and fair Brexit' Ranil Jayawardena, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Work and Pensions, wrote in his resignation letter that the draft deal is not fair to those who voted to leave the EU "taking back control of our laws, our borders and our money. The draft agreement does not do that."

Brexit: UK ministers falling like dominoes Brothers Johnson Jo Johnson, the younger brother of Boris, who resigned as foreign secretary over Brexit in July, set the ball rolling last week after he resigned as transport minister over what he called Theresa May's "delusional" Brexit plans. Johnson — who backs Britain remaining in the EU — said he is supporting calls for a second referendum on whether the country should leave the bloc. Author: Rob Mudge



Condemnation in Parliament

May's Cabinet had approved the draft on Wednesday, but lawmakers from all parties denounced it during a parliamentary debate on Thursday morning.

Brexiteer Conservatives said it did not deliver the result a majority had voted for in the 2016 Brexit referendum. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the draft was "half-baked" and vowed that his party would vote against it.

May requires a majority in the Parliament to approve the deal after it has been signed off by EU leaders. But widespread parliamentary opposition has raised doubts about whether May can get the deal approved.

EU leaders are set to meet on November 25 at a special summit in Brussels to discuss the draft agreement.