  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27: Everything you need to know
War in Ukraine
Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives to federal court in San Jose, California
Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives to federal court in San Jose, CaliforniaImage: Nic Coury/AP Photo/picture alliance
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Theranos fraud: Holmes to serve 135 months in prison

11 minutes ago

The entrepreneur was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud investors in January. She was convicted on four of 11 counts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jks7

A US federal judge on Friday sentenced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison for conspiring to swindle investors and consequently endangering patients with a sham blood-testing business.

In January, a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors or conspiring to defraud them. She was convicted on four of 11 counts, while the jury acquitted her on the charges of defrauding patients.

Prosecutors had accused 37-year-old Holmes of convincing investors that Theranos machines could run various blood tests with smaller samples than standard methods.

The gripping story of how the infamous entrepreneur plummeted from the-next-Steve-Jobs aspirations to a convicted criminal was turned into an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV show.

How did Holmes rise to fame?

Holmes came to the limelight in Silicon Valley in 2003 with the launch of her company, Theranos.

The company offered to revolutionize the entire blood testing industry by presenting a device — with the promising name Edison — that vowed to determine hormone and viral loads, discover anomalies and even detect life-threatening diseases with just a few drops of blood.

From 2010 to 2015, Holmes successfully tricked companies, money managers and billionaires into believing that Edison was efficient and inexpensive.

The logo of Theranos, a start-up company specialising in blood tests, in Palo Alto, California, 15 May 2017.
Theranos managed to trick various top investors, including Rupert MurdochImage: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance

She managed to raise millions from private investors, including the media magnate Rupert Murdoch. The funds she raised are estimated to be around $1 billion (€9.67 million).

It later turned out that the company had been secretly relying on conventional blood test machines manufactured by Siemens, according to prosecutors.

The former company boss was also charged with misleading patients about how accurate their test results were.

The story came to light after the Wall Street Journal published articles questioning the validity of the Theranos tests. Holmes was subsequently indicted in 2018.

Rounds of appeal

Holmes' Friday verdict was preceded by various appeals for clemency.

Her legal team submitted an 82-page memo requesting that her confinement is limited to 18 months, preferably at home. Her family, friends, and former colleagues supported the call with over 130 letters of praise to Holmes.

Maximizing on the declared sympathies, Holmes' current partner and father of her one-year-old son William "Billy" Evans submitted a 12-page letter to the court, urging for mercy amid Holmes' second pregnancy. He steered clear of disclosing her due date.

Holmes gave birth to her first child shortly before the start of her trial last year.

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud

rmt/fb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup media center in Doha: Men check mobile phones

Are press in World Cup host Qatar truly free?

Press Freedom3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold pictures of UN envoy Volker Perthes at a recent demonstration

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Journalist Toru Kubota speaks to reporters at Haneda international airport in Tokyo

Myanmar: Freed filmmaker Toru Kubota returns to Japan

Myanmar: Freed filmmaker Toru Kubota returns to Japan

Society11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Austrian policemen check passports at the Slovakian border to Austria in Kittsee, Austria

Illegal migration puts Slovakia into Schengen isolation

Illegal migration puts Slovakia into Schengen isolation

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

MediaNovember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in character on a film set

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

Film10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball Brasilien vs. Ghana Freundschaftsspiel

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage