The Yellowstone Supervolcano - America's Ticking Time Bomb

The Yellowstone Supervolcano - America's Ticking Time BombDecember 4, 2024
An eruption would have catastrophic consequences.
If an eruption does occur, it’ll be a race against time. So, with the help of modern measuring techniques, researchers are seeking to identify early warning signs. If they can better understand the processes taking place inside the Earth, it’ll help them predict an eruption. This, in turn, would allow affected areas to be evacuated in time.
In the past 2.1 million years, the Yellowstone Supervolcano has erupted three times - most recently, some 600,000 years ago. The next eruption could be due soon.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
TUE 31.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 31.12.2024 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 31.12.2024 – 22:15 UTC
WED 01.01.2025 – 09:15 UTC
WED 01.01.2025 – 16:15 UTC
WED 01.01.2025 – 21:15 UTC
THU 02.01.2025 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 04.01.2025 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 05.01.2025 – 13:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5