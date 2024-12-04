  1. Skip to content
The Yellowstone Supervolcano - America's Ticking Time Bomb

December 4, 2024

How likely is an eruption of the Yellowstone Supervolcano in the USA? Researchers who interpret early warning signs predict an eruption. A huge magma chamber lies dormant beneath the Earth's crust.

The Yellowstone volcano lies beneath the national park of the same name in the United States.Image: © Kwanza

An eruption would have catastrophic consequences.

Hot springs and geysers - the above-ground signs of volcanic activity beneath Yellowstone National Park.Image: © Kwanza

If an eruption does occur, it’ll be a race against time. So, with the help of modern measuring techniques, researchers are seeking to identify early warning signs. If they can better understand the processes taking place inside the Earth, it’ll help them predict an eruption. This, in turn, would allow affected areas to be evacuated in time. 

Image: © Kwanza

In the past 2.1 million years, the Yellowstone Supervolcano has erupted three times - most recently, some 600,000 years ago. The next eruption could be due soon. 

