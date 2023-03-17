  1. Skip to content
USA Schauspieler Lance Reddick ist verstorben
Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/picture alliance
CultureUnited States of America

'The Wire' star Lance Reddick passes away

37 minutes ago

The 60-year-old actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. He is believed to have died of natural causes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Orbx

Actor Lance Reddick, who rose to prominence for his role in the hit TV show "The Wire" and also played a major role in the "John Wick" movie franchise, has died aged 60.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," his publicist Mia Hansen told the French AFP news agency on Friday. He was found at his home in Los Angeles.

Reddick played the straight-laced and incorruptible police captain Cedric Daniels in the popular US drama "The Wire" set in Baltimore, where the late star was born and raised.

He was also known for portraying other sinister authority figures on the Sci-Fi show "Fringe" and the "John Wick" film franchise, whose latest chapter is due to be released next week.

"The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma," Lionsgate, the film's production company, said in a statement.

An extensive TV legacy

Reddick's career as a TV star kicked off with his role in HBO's prison drama show "Oz." In an interview with the Associated Press news agency in 2011, Reddick said he was initially never interested in television.

"I always saw it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in doing theater and film. But 'Oz' changed television," he said.

In a 2009 interview with The Los Angeles Times, the actor discussed the challenges of making a name in the industry as a Black man.

"When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as other students, but because I was a Black man and I wasn't pretty, I knew I would have to work my butt off to be the best that I would be, and to be noticed."

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher.

rmt/msh (AFP, AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs RSPP at the Moscow International House of Music in Moscow, Russia.

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

Law and Justice6 hours ago
