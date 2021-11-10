The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
UNICEF is a United Nations institution that provides long-term humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in developing countries.
Most of UNICEF's work is in the field, with staff in over 190 countries and territories.
UNICEF's Chief of Field Operations in Afghanistan, Mustapha Ben Messaoud is concerened about the rising number of children and women discplaced by the conflict in the country. He explains why it's vital to make sure that access to medical services, education and food is ensured.
This week on World in Progress: How Afghan refugees abroad see the worsening situation back home // UNICEF tries to help Afghan children and women harmed by the surging conflict //Peru's medical staff struggles to stem the next wave of Covid 19 // Polyandy: Should women be allowed to have several husbands in South Africa?
Escalating gang violence has pushed over 8,000 women and children from their homes in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince in the past few weeks. That's according to UNICEF. Hundreds of families from impoverished communities had to flee to temporary shelters that are running out of water and food. This comes amid a fresh surge of coronavirus cases.