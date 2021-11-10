Visit the new DW website

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

UNICEF is a United Nations institution that provides long-term humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in developing countries.

Most of UNICEF's work is in the field, with staff in over 190 countries and territories.

ITALY. Naples. 1948. Three teenagers smoking. ****Titel: Children of Europe by Chim. Achtung, beschränkte Bildrechte. Die Bilder der BG Children of Europe von Culture Online dürfen nur für diese BG genutzt werden, nicht für andere Inhalte der DW. Die BG Children of Europe darf aber in die anderen Online-Sprachen der DW adaptiert und auf dw.com veröffentlicht werden. Die Bildrechte für die Online-Nutzung sind begrenzt bis 31.12.2021. Die Bilder dürfen nicht auf Social Media genutzt und nicht an Dritte oder Partner weitergegeben werden. Dadurch entstehende Kosten müsste die verursachende Redaktion tragen. Kontakt für Fragen: klaudia.prevezanos@dw.com.****

David Seymour: Magnum founder and human rights photographer 10.11.2021

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. He was killed 65 years ago, during an assignment.
(200326) -- SAADA, March 26, 2020 () -- Children look at houses destroyed by airstrikes during the ongoing war in Saada province, Yemen, March 19, 2020. TO GO WITH Feature: Yemen's war enters 6th year with no end in sight (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/)

UNICEF: 10,000 children killed or maimed in Yemen since 2016 19.10.2021

The UN children's agency said Yemen had reached a "shameful milestone'' of four children killed or injured every day. Yemen is considered the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Symbolfoto zum Thema psychische Belastung von Kindern im Lockdown waehrend der Corona Pandemie. Ein kleiner Junge kuschelt mit seinem Kuscheltier. Berlin, 10.01.2021 Berlin Deutschland *** Symbol photo on the subject of psychological stress on children in the lockdown during the Corona pandemic A little boy cuddles with his cuddly toy Berlin, 10 01 2021 Berlin Germany Copyright: xThomasxTrutschel/photothek.dex

UNICEF: 1 in 7 young people suffering from mental disorders 05.10.2021

While the coronavirus pandemic has had a "significant" impact on children and adolescents' mental health, it is "just the tip of the iceberg," says UNICEF.
NANJING, Aug. 23, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A student waits to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point of Wenshu middle school in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2021. Nanjing started administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines among minors aged between 12 and 17. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Coronavirus digest: China vaccinates nearly 1 billion 16.09.2021

China has vaccinated more than 70% of its population. Meanwhile, UNICEF has urged nations to reopen schools. Follow DW for the latest.
ROSARIO, ARGENTINA - JULY 05: Children collect water from the river that will be used for washing clothes, drinking, cooking and bathing on July 5, 2021 in Rosario, Argentina. At less than half of its historical average, the low flow of the Parana river affects circulation of vessels transporting crops for export. This situation has a great impact in Argentina's major income source. Experts point deforestation, canalisation and dams as the main reasons for enviromental and climate change. Amid this situation, Argentina announced that the State would take control of the waterway and not renew the contract to foreign concessionaries. Villagers of the river delta are concerned about the Parana drying up threatening not only their commercial activities but their homeland. (Photo by Sebastian Lopez Brach/Getty Images)

No child will escape the impact of climate change: UNICEF 20.08.2021

Children from India, Philippines and several African countries were "extremely high-risk," the new UNICEF report found. Climate activist Greta Thunberg said world leaders must act instead of just talking.
7.7.2021, Haji Camp, Kandahar. Mustapha Ben Messaoud, Chief Field Operations visit Haji internally displaced camp who who have left their homes due to war and conflict.

UNICEF helping kids, women amid violence in Afghanistan 12.08.2021

UNICEF's Chief of Field Operations in Afghanistan, Mustapha Ben Messaoud is concerened about the rising number of children and women discplaced by the conflict in the country. He explains why it's vital to make sure that access to medical services, education and food is ensured.

An internally displaced Afghan woman who fled her home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, burns thorny twigs to make tea in a makeshift tent camp on a rocky patch of land on the edge of the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Thousands of people have fled Taliban insurgents sweeping across northern Afghanistan, fearful of their harsh rule. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

World in Progress: Saving Lives 11.08.2021

This week on World in Progress: How Afghan refugees abroad see the worsening situation back home // UNICEF tries to help Afghan children and women harmed by the surging conflict //Peru's medical staff struggles to stem the next wave of Covid 19 // Polyandy: Should women be allowed to have several husbands in South Africa?

FILE - In this Tuesday May 11, 2021 file photo, Roman Kidanemariam, 35, holds her malnourished daughter, Merkab Ataklti, 22 months old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Samantha Power, the U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide is visiting Ethiopia next week to press the government to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people now face deadly famine. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Tigray: UN says 100,000 children could die from hunger 30.07.2021

The UN is growing increasingly frustrated with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict-hit Tigray. The region in northern Ethiopia is essentially cut off from aid, with food in refugee camps running out.
24.06.2021 BEIRUT, LEBANON - JUNE 24: Demonstrators set fire to tires, closing some roads to traffic during a protest against economic conditions and high cost of living, in Beirut, Lebanon on June 24, 2021. Houssam Shbaro / Anadolu Agency

As Lebanon nears collapse, EU debates sanctions 02.07.2021

The Lebanese want the EU to sanction political leaders they say are responsible for the country's crisis. Some EU nations are in favor, but experts warn sanctions could be dangerous.
Demonsrators protest amid the celebration of the National Flag Day, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 May 2021. President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, called on Tuesday all the forces of the country to dialogue for the signing of a 25-year political agreement, in a context marked by the worsening of the government crisis and the climate of insecurity in the Caribbean nation. EFE / JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD Moise calls for dialogue to sign a 25-year political agreement in Haiti ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJEANxMARCxHERVExABELARDx AME8702 20210518-637569767917470649

World in Progress: Haiti on the brink 23.06.2021

Escalating gang violence has pushed over 8,000 women and children from their homes in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince in the past few weeks. That's according to UNICEF. Hundreds of families from impoverished communities had to flee to temporary shelters that are running out of water and food. This comes amid a fresh surge of coronavirus cases.
11.06.2020*** World Day against Child Labour 2020 in Lahore Pakistani young laborer busy in their workplace at iron market to earn money to contribute with their family as world observe the World day against Child Labour in Lahore. World Day against Child Labour 2020 focuses on the impact of crisis on child labour. The COVID-19 health pandemic and the resulting economic and labour market shock are having a huge impact on peoples lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children are often the first to suffer. The crisis can push millions of vulnerable children into child labour. The International Labour Organization ILO launched the World Day against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts n Copyright: RanaxSajidxHussain

First increase in child labor in 2 decades: UN report 10.06.2021

With one in every 10 children working, the world is on the brink of "losing ground in the fight against child labor," UNICEF and the International Labor Organization have warned.
Covax Lieferung aus Montenegro, Podgorica, 28.03.2021

UNICEF chief urges rich countries to donate vaccines to COVAX 17.05.2021

The head of the UN agency urged rich countries to donate shots to the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme to bridge the gap in supplies caused by India's decision to curb vaccine exports.
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization prepares vaccines to give to front line aid workers, in Mbandaka, Congo. The vaccine alliance GAVI has announced on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 it would invest $178 million to create a global stockpile of about 500,000 Ebola vaccines, in a move health officials say could help prevent future outbreaks from spiraling out of control. GAVI is a public-private partnership that includes the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank, among others. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Sam Mednick, file) |

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared to be over 03.05.2021

Six people have died of the Ebola virus in DR Congo's eastern province of North Kivu in recent months. UNICEF is cautiously optimistic that the virus has been brought under control from a vaccine developed by Merck.

COVID: 'Smarter lockdowns' can reduce child mortality in South Asia 15.04.2021

UNICEF estimates a major increase in child mortality in South Asia is linked to disruptions in health care systems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with ailments like diarrhea going untreated.
Elsner Laura, wearing a protective face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, walks into his classroom at the 1ro de Mayo school to show that it remains empty of students, in El Alto, Bolivia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Local news reported that children had returned to their classrooms as Bolivia began the 2021 school year on Monday, but most schools remain closed continuing with online classes at home due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Coronavirus: UN warns of 'catastrophic education emergency' 03.03.2021

UNICEF, the UN's Children's Fund, says schools for more than 168 million children have been shuttered entirely by the coronavirus pandemic, with countries in the Caribbean and Latin America among the worst affected.
A picture taken on March 13, 2020 shows an empty classroom at a high school in Halle/Saale, eastern Germany, after it was closed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. - With Germany reporting increasing COVID-19 cases reaching 2,369 including five deaths on March 12, 2020, German government has ramped up its response. The regional governments of Germany's 16 states will decide if they want to shutter school gates according to the local situation, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that an option could be to bring forward April's Easter school holidays. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP) (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus: UNICEF calls for schools to remain open despite COVID 08.12.2020

The forced closure of schools across the world has caused a "global learning crisis," UNICEF Germany has told DW. For this reason, schools should remain open.
