UNICEF Germany annually awards the UNICEF Photo of the Year Award to photos and photo series that best depict the personality and living conditions of children worldwide in an outstanding manner. The internationally renowned competition is aimed at professional photographers, with an independent jury deciding the winners.

In 2023, the focus was on the harsh life situation of children in Ukraine.

"The UNICEF Photos of the Year 2023 confront us with the reality of life for girls and boys all over the world," said Peter-Matthias Gaede, a member of both the jury and UNICEF Germany.

"The worldwide situation has certainly become more complex and complicated than it was at the start of this competition 24 years ago," said jury chairperson, Klaus Honnef. "What remains may be that the children of the world are above all one thing: they are children — no matter where and under what circumstances they live."

An exhibition of the winning images is being held at the Willy Brandt House in the German capital, Berlin, from February 2 to March 17, 2024.