Farm manager Linda Hackett shows pupils what it takes to be a sheep farmer. "Our little school, over 13 years in our 1 1/2 acres (0.6 hectares), has bred over 60 sheep," she says. "We've had lambs every year. Our sheep count towards the national census for the Rare Breeds Survival Trust." The school was given the rare North Ronaldsay sheep by the Scottish Orkney Islands 10 years ago.