The truth behind the JWST photo of a question mark in space

Zulfikar Abbany
14 minutes ago

Scientists spotted the shape of a question mark hidden in a deep-space image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V00q
James Webb Space Telescope spots a "question mark" in an image of Herbig-Haro 46/47
Look closely: there's a question mark in spaceImage: CC 4.0/NASA, ESA, CSA, J. DePasquale (STScI)

You couldn't be more emphatic: "This is not a hoax," the European Space Agency  told DW when we asked. But can you blame us for checking?

This "question mark" that's been spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope1,470 light years from our planet has got to be the most meme-like chance finding since the spacecraft launched on December 25, 2021.

It was hidden in a high-resolution image of "a tightly bound pair of actively forming stars, known as Herbig-Haro 46/47 […]," the European Space Agency explained. "Look for them at the center of the red diffraction spikes. The stars are buried deeply, appearing as an orange-white splotch."

But far below those red diffraction spikes, and then a bit to the right, you can clearly see what is undoubtedly a question mark.

James Webb Space Telescope spots a "question mark" in an image of Herbig-Haro 46/47
The original image that shows two actively forming stars. The "question mark", or mark of galaxies colliding is there, but you have to zoom in.Image: CC 4.0/NASA, ESA, CSA, J. DePasquale (STScI)

The truth behind the question mark: perspectives?

What makes this finding so uncanny is that it's not a matter of interpreting shapes and imaging things, as you do when you imagine faces or animals in the clouds. There is no mistaking: it's a question mark, all right.

"I'm not an astronomer, but [given] the prospect of either an intelligent and super-advanced alien life form manipulating galaxies to create ASCII characters, or two or three galaxies simply colliding and happening to look like a '?', I'd suggest the latter seems far more likely," said this author's go-to space expert, Malcolm Macdonald, a professor of spacecraft engineering at Strathclyde University, UK.

The mystery is somewhat magnified by the fact that this find has indeed been an observation that has grown and spread on social and other media.

Galaxies colliding make recognizable shapes

Neither the American Space Agency NASA, ESA nor the Canadian Space Agency appeared to make a big deal out of the appearance of a question mark in space. That's not a bad thing: their main focus when capturing this particular image was to observe the formation of stars. 

But when asked, ESA's head of science communication Kai Noeske said the question mark "looks like a group or a chance alignment of two or three galaxies; the upper part of the question mark looks like a distorted spiral galaxy, maybe merging with a second galaxy."

And despite Macdonald's own perspective being more aligned with satellites, it seems that the colliding galaxies theory is as close as to the truth as we'll get for now. 

"Galaxies do collide a lot, so it's plausible that when we start to look closely enough at all these different collisions, we'll see one that looks like a familiar shape when viewed from our particular perspective."

In its less-than-two-years' operation (so far), the JWST has delivered some of the most stunning images of space and helped researchers better understand some amazing space phenomena. No doubt it will get to the bottom of the question mark mystery very soon.

Edited by: Clare Roth

DW Zulfikar Abbany
Zulfikar Abbany Senior editor fascinated by space, AI, the mind, how science touches people, European perspectives
ESA post about Herbig-Haro 46/47 (July 26, 2023)

esawebb.org
Ali Lamine Zeine / Niger 2008

Niger junta declares new government as ECOWAS mulls strategy

Politics6 hours ago
