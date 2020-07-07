 The Spanish Flu - An Invisible Enemy | Highlights | DW | 09.08.2022

Highlights

The Spanish Flu - An Invisible Enemy

April 1918. As Europe plunged into WWI, an extremely virulent flu swept across every continent.

Frankreich USA Spanische Grippe (1918)

Wrongly called ‘Spanish Flu,’ it raged for two years, causing the deaths of more than 50 million people before disappearing into oblivion.

USA Spanische Grippe 1918

Where did the disease come from? How did it spread? What measures were put in place to restrain it?  What lessons can we learn from this tragedy? 

This film undertakes a global historical investigation. With access to rare and previously unseen archives and the use of international press clippings, photos and personal diaries of the time, the documentary offers deep insight into one of the major collective catastrophes of the 20th century.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 06.09.2022 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 06.09.2022 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 06.09.2022 – 18:15 UTC
WED 07.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 10.09.2022 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 07.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 10.09.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

