The Spanish Flu - An Invisible Enemy

April 1918. As Europe plunged into WWI, an extremely virulent flu swept across every continent.
Wrongly called ‘Spanish Flu,’ it raged for two years, causing the deaths of more than 50 million people before disappearing into oblivion.
Where did the disease come from? How did it spread? What measures were put in place to restrain it? What lessons can we learn from this tragedy?
This film undertakes a global historical investigation. With access to rare and previously unseen archives and the use of international press clippings, photos and personal diaries of the time, the documentary offers deep insight into one of the major collective catastrophes of the 20th century.
