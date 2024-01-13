  1. Skip to content
CatastrophePakistan

The Scars of the Floods in Pakistan

January 13, 2024

Muhammad Ayaz used to run a hotel in northwestern Pakistan. Then the Swat River flooded and washed away his village.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bCE0

Tourism was the backbone of the economy in Swat, Pakistan, with its lush forests and snow-capped mountains. In 2022, a third of the country was flooded. More than 33 million people were affected. Today, many communities are still reeling in the aftermath. Eighteen months after the disaster, people like hotelier Muhammad Ayaz are struggling to rebuild their lives. Although state aid has been promised, many say they haven’t received it. Pakistan is responsible for less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it is disproportionately affected by climate change. A report by Aasim Saleem and Mudassar Shah.

