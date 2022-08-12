The pros and cons of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Epidemiologist Ralf Reintjes from Hamburg University of Applied Sciences talks to DW reporter Stefanie Zobl.
As many consider summer air travel, DW Fact Check spoke to experts about how to best minimize the risk of exposure during the coronavirus pandemic.
Airbus wants to launch a plane that is completely CO2 neutral by 2035 with the help of hydrogen-powered engines. It's a big step away from fossil fuels and toward a cleaner future up in the sky.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
Several German states have called for coronavirus curbs to remain in place into April, according to a draft plan. Top officials are set to discuss the shutdowns on Monday.
