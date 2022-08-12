 The pros and cons of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions | Covid-19 Special | DW | 19.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

The pros and cons of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Epidemiologist Ralf Reintjes from Hamburg University of Applied Sciences talks to DW reporter Stefanie Zobl.

More in the Media Center

Women in Uganda have been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than men.

How the coronavirus pandemic worsens gender equality 12.08.2022

Alternative vaccines could soon be on the market.

Nasal vaccines versus injections 12.08.2022

DW science journalist Derrick Williams answers your questions based on the latest research.

Rebound effect after antiviral drugs 12.08.2022

Scientists in Columbia are working on a protein-based treatment for COVID-19.

Columbian researchers develop new COVID-19 treatment 12.08.2022

More from Covid-19-Spezial-Beitraege

Coronavirus rules are being relaxed in many countries. How are people dealing with it?

France drops all COVID-19 regulations 19.08.2022

Why the South American country is anything but enthusiastic about these immigrants.

The German anti-vaxxers in Paraguay 19.08.2022

How community spirit got hard-hit residents through the pandemic in Argentina's capital.

Overcoming the pandemic together in Buenos Aires 19.08.2022

DW science journalist Derrick Williams answers your questions on COVID-19.

Can certain genes beat COVID-19? 19.08.2022

More from Covid-19 Special

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Covid-19 Special - Covid-19 Special - The end of restrictions 19.08.2022

How a sewing shop in Colombia's capital became a sanctuary for migrant women.

Sewing for a chance of a better life 19.08.2022

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Covid-19 Special 11.08.2022 12.08.2022

Infection rates have been rising for weeks in India, even though vaccines are easier to get.

India makes progress despite rising infection numbers 12.08.2022

Read also

Boeing 737 im Anflug.

Fact check: How safe is flying during the COVID pandemic? 24.04.2021

As many consider summer air travel, DW Fact Check spoke to experts about how to best minimize the risk of exposure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Konzeptflugzeug AirbusZEROe Blended Wing Body Concept

At Airbus a hydrogen-powered aircraft takes shape 25.09.2020

Airbus wants to launch a plane that is completely CO2 neutral by 2035 with the help of hydrogen-powered engines. It's a big step away from fossil fuels and toward a cleaner future up in the sky.

MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich arrives at the stadium wearing a face mask prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich defends COVID-19 vaccine stance as Bayern Munich win again 23.10.2021

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 12.03.21 *** A street sign indicating that the use of face masks is mandatory, hangs near the Bandenburg Gate in Berlin on March 12, 2021, amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19: German states demand April lockdown extension 21.03.2021

Several German states have called for coronavirus curbs to remain in place into April, according to a draft plan. Top officials are set to discuss the shutdowns on Monday.