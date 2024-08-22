  1. Skip to content
'Palliative biographer' records life stories for the dying

Tessa Clara Walther
August 22, 2024

Journalist Sabrina Görlitz was fascinated and fearful about death and dying — until it became part of her job. Now she records the personal histories of terminally ill people so that they may be remembered well by those left behind.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jYs9
