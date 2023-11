11/18/2023 November 18, 2023

He is the Methuselah of gymnastics. Armenia's Harutyun Merdinyan was 39 when he became the European champion on the pommel horse in 2022. And he keeps on going. With his never-ending power, he is more than simply a sporting phenomenon. Amid the conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan, Merdinyan is a symbol of invincibility for many Armenians.