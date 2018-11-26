 The myths and mysteries of Ancient Greece on show in Germany | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 29.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

The myths and mysteries of Ancient Greece on show in Germany

Back in 1876, a German archaeologist found a golden mask he thought belonged to king Agamemnon. It is one of the highlights of a major exhibition on Mycenaean culture, one of Europe's earliest civilizations.

  • A woman looking at a golden mask (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    A golden portrait for eternity

    In 1876, German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann discovered spectacular golden masks in a grave. One of them became known as the "Mask of Agamemnon," even though later research determined that the masks were some 400 years older than the king. The masks are highlights of the exhibition "Mycenaean Greece: The legendary world of Agamemnon."

  • Crown of Routsi  (Badisches Landesmuseum/P. Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    A crown or a helmet?

    The Tholos Tombs of Routsi were fortunately untouched by grave robbers. This piece, known as the "Crown of Routsi" dates back to the 15th - 16th century BC and still puzzles experts: "Its scientific interpretation has just begun; some believe it's a priest's crown, others rather think it's a precious helmet," said the exhibition's co-curator Bernhard Steinmann.

  • replica of a Mycenaean palace (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Stepping into an Ancient Greek palace

    The center of power of a Mycenaean palace is a great hall known as the megaron, along with the throne room. The ruler, or wanax, held political and religious ceremonies there. Visitors of the exhibition in Karlsruhe can walk through impressive replicas of these palaces displaying elaborately decorated vases, amphorae, frescoes, swords as well as stone and gold jewelry from that era.

  • Ancient golden button (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, Foto: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Work of precision

    Mycenaean artists were renowned for their intricate gold art. This button from the 16th century BC was found in 1876 in the Mycenaean shaft graves excavated by Heinrich Schliemann. It is made of bone that was then covered with gold foil. The spiral ornamentation is typical of the art of the early Mycenaean period.

  • A razor from the 12th century BC (Badisches Landesmuseum/P. Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Everyday tools

    Homeric heroes also took personal hygiene seriously. Along with the ceramics, jewelry and weapons, the graves also contained razors and bronze mirrors from the early 12th century BC. This razor displayed at the exhibition demonstrates that men also shaved at the time.

  • Pieces of a fresco known as the White Goddess (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Beauties of Antiquity

    A mysterious smile and a determined gaze: This fresco fragment depicts the so-called "White Goddess" from the Pylos palace and dates back to the 13th century BC. Mycenaean tile paintings reveal impressive details, and this piece is one of the highlights of the exhibition.

  • A decorated larnax from the 13th century BC (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports/Badisches Landesmuseum, Foto: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Last resting places

    A larnax is a chest made of wood or clay, which also served for the burial of the dead. Idols, miniatures and glass jewelry were often added to the tomb. This larnax from the 13th century BC is made of clay and comes from Tanagra in Boeotia, north of Athens. It shows a procession of four mourning women holding their hair, a funeral ritual at the time.

  • Ancient gold cup (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Glowing into the hereafter

    Precious possessions accompanied the wealthy deceased on their journey to eternity. This gold cup was found by Heinrich Schliemann in one of the shaft graves of Mycenae. It shows dolphins swimming in an underwater landscape.

  • Gold necklace (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul )

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Artful treasures

    Luxurious jewelry made of gold and glass beads has always fascinated humanity. Such noble pieces were however reserved to the elite. This necklace from the 14th century BC is made of rosettes covered in gold leaf.

  • Bull figurines (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports/Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Sacrificial offering or toy?

    Bull figurines such as the ones shown above were not uncommon in Mycenaean settlements. However, it remains unclear to this day whether they were an expression of popular piety and served as sacrificial offerings to the gods or if children used them as toys.

    Author: Isabel Surges (eg)


  • A woman looking at a golden mask (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    A golden portrait for eternity

    In 1876, German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann discovered spectacular golden masks in a grave. One of them became known as the "Mask of Agamemnon," even though later research determined that the masks were some 400 years older than the king. The masks are highlights of the exhibition "Mycenaean Greece: The legendary world of Agamemnon."

  • Crown of Routsi  (Badisches Landesmuseum/P. Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    A crown or a helmet?

    The Tholos Tombs of Routsi were fortunately untouched by grave robbers. This piece, known as the "Crown of Routsi" dates back to the 15th - 16th century BC and still puzzles experts: "Its scientific interpretation has just begun; some believe it's a priest's crown, others rather think it's a precious helmet," said the exhibition's co-curator Bernhard Steinmann.

  • replica of a Mycenaean palace (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Stepping into an Ancient Greek palace

    The center of power of a Mycenaean palace is a great hall known as the megaron, along with the throne room. The ruler, or wanax, held political and religious ceremonies there. Visitors of the exhibition in Karlsruhe can walk through impressive replicas of these palaces displaying elaborately decorated vases, amphorae, frescoes, swords as well as stone and gold jewelry from that era.

  • Ancient golden button (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, Foto: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Work of precision

    Mycenaean artists were renowned for their intricate gold art. This button from the 16th century BC was found in 1876 in the Mycenaean shaft graves excavated by Heinrich Schliemann. It is made of bone that was then covered with gold foil. The spiral ornamentation is typical of the art of the early Mycenaean period.

  • A razor from the 12th century BC (Badisches Landesmuseum/P. Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Everyday tools

    Homeric heroes also took personal hygiene seriously. Along with the ceramics, jewelry and weapons, the graves also contained razors and bronze mirrors from the early 12th century BC. This razor displayed at the exhibition demonstrates that men also shaved at the time.

  • Pieces of a fresco known as the White Goddess (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Beauties of Antiquity

    A mysterious smile and a determined gaze: This fresco fragment depicts the so-called "White Goddess" from the Pylos palace and dates back to the 13th century BC. Mycenaean tile paintings reveal impressive details, and this piece is one of the highlights of the exhibition.

  • A decorated larnax from the 13th century BC (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports/Badisches Landesmuseum, Foto: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Last resting places

    A larnax is a chest made of wood or clay, which also served for the burial of the dead. Idols, miniatures and glass jewelry were often added to the tomb. This larnax from the 13th century BC is made of clay and comes from Tanagra in Boeotia, north of Athens. It shows a procession of four mourning women holding their hair, a funeral ritual at the time.

  • Ancient gold cup (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Glowing into the hereafter

    Precious possessions accompanied the wealthy deceased on their journey to eternity. This gold cup was found by Heinrich Schliemann in one of the shaft graves of Mycenae. It shows dolphins swimming in an underwater landscape.

  • Gold necklace (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports / Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul )

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Artful treasures

    Luxurious jewelry made of gold and glass beads has always fascinated humanity. Such noble pieces were however reserved to the elite. This necklace from the 14th century BC is made of rosettes covered in gold leaf.

  • Bull figurines (Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports/Badisches Landesmuseum, photo: Gaul)

    The legendary world of Agamemnon

    Sacrificial offering or toy?

    Bull figurines such as the ones shown above were not uncommon in Mycenaean settlements. However, it remains unclear to this day whether they were an expression of popular piety and served as sacrificial offerings to the gods or if children used them as toys.

    Author: Isabel Surges (eg)


The Schloss Karlsruhe Museum is hosting the largest exhibition ever held on Mycenaean Greece's cultural history. Titled "Mycenaean Greece: The legendary world of Agamemnon," the show presents over 400 exhibits loaned from Greece, many of which are shown for the first time outside of the country.

"The visitors will be guided through an ancient world and can experience Mycenaean culture from its beginnings to its downfall," co-curator Bernhard Steinmann told DW.

The museum also aims to support Greece's efforts to fight against the looting of its antiquities: All exhibits come from Greek museums, as well as heritage agencies and secured excavation sites.

Homer, the guide to archaeological treasures

Paris, the son of the legendary king of Troy, Priam, kidnapped the beautiful Helen, thereby attracting the wrath of the king of Mycenae, Agamemnon. The events depicted in Homer's Illiad led to the Trojan War, which took place from circa 1260 to 1180 BC.
Heinrich Schliemann,  a German pioneer in the field of archaeology and the study of the Aegean civilization in the Bronze Age, was convinced that Homer's epic reflected historical events.

Wilhelm Dörpfeld & Heinrich Schliemann Ausgrabungen in Griechenland (picture-alliance/Heritage-Images)

Heinrich Schliemann and his colleagues excavating the monumental Lion Gate of Mycenae

He was 52 when he traveled in 1874 to the citadel of Mycenae in Greece, which was according to mythology Agamemnon's center of power. Two years later, the archaeologist made a sensational find: He discovered a grave with three skeletons and numerous burial treasures, including two ornate gold masks. Schliemann believed at the time that it was the tomb of the legendary Agamemnon.

However, scientists later realized that the tomb could not have been his, determining that the masks predated the period of the Trojan War by some 400 years.

Read more: 'Restless times' exhibition features Germany's latest archaeological finds

A flourishing culture — and an enigmatic downfall

Whether the Greek king actually existed still hasn't been determined with certainty. There is however archaeological evidence that Troy, the city described by Homer, did exist. From there, Europe's first advanced civilization found its way onto the European continent.

Impressive Cycleopan masonry fortifications were also found in Pylos, Athens, Tiryns and Thebes. The large palaces served as administrative centers with a sophisticated bureaucracy to monitor tax revenues and control the palaces' economy.

From the 15th to the 12th century BC, Mycenaeans dominated the Peloponnese, building magnificent palaces and trading with other civilizations. However, the empire mysteriously disappeared after 400 years. Scholars still do not now why the civilization was in decline by 1200 BC.

Remaining from the Mycenean period are rich tombs, jewelry and numerous bronze weapons.

Their fine ceramics also demonstrate their high level of craftsmanship: "The Mycenaeans mastered the abstraction of Minoan Cretan works and their motifs were used emblematically again and again," says Steinmann. Some of these artistic tendencies can be found in Art Deco or Art Nouveau.

Along with Schliemann's world-famous gold mask, the exhibition also includes other highlights. An ancient "crown" found in a tomb in Routsi, which was unknown to researchers until recently, will be exhibited for the first time. Also on show are artifacts from the Griffin Warrior Tomb, discovered near Pylos in May 2015 — one of the most important archaeological finds in Greece of the last 65 years.

"Mycenaean Greece: The legendary world of Agamemnon" runs from December 1, 2018 through June 2, 2019.

  • Heinrich Schliemann Archäologe

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Millionaire with a love of antiquity

    Heinrich Schliemann, born in 1822 near the German city of Rostock, did not have a lucky start in life. Due to financial hardship, he broke off his studies as a young man and began a business apprenticeship. He quickly made a career using his skill and talent for languages. He built his fortune in Moscow, selling ammunition to the tsar's army. Then he began to educate himself and travel.

  • Ausgrabungsstätte von Troja

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Truth or fiction?

    The legend of Troy has inspired people for thousands of years. The epic poet Homer described the Trojan War in his "Iliad," which told the tale of the city's siege by the Greeks. They were only able to conquer Troy with deception, building a wooden horse in which they hid warriors. When the residents of Troy brought the gift horse into the city, they also brought the enemy into their midst.

  • Heinrich Schliemann Ausgrabungen in Troja

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Homer as a guide

    Using various clues in Homer's epic "Iliad" poem, Schliemann eventually found what he had been searching for hiding under a hill in Hisarlik, in what is now northwestern Turkey. The discovery was difficult to precisely map due to the long history of the city's settlement. But in 1872, Schliemann and his assistant Wilhelm Dörpfeld were finally certain: the walls they had unearthed belonged to Troy.

  • Moskau Puschkin-Museum Schatz des Priamos

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    King Priam's Treasure

    On May 31, 1873, Schliemann believed he had found his ultimate prize: the palace of King Priam. He also discovered golden artifacts hidden under shards of broken pottery - this precious head dress among them. Later, however, it was determined that the relics came from a much earlier time.

  • Sophie Schliemann 1877

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Love and war

    Schliemann married the 17-year-old Sophia in Greece in 1869. Here, she's seen wearing a head dress from the cache of gold known as Priam's Treasure, which Schliemann excavated from the Troy site in 1873 and smuggled back into Germany. After World War II, the artifact was moved to Russia, where it has been on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow since 1992.

  • Wilhelm Dörpfeld & Heinrich Schliemann Ausgrabungen in Griechenland

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Following the 'Iliad'

    Schliemann also hoped to uncover additional sites from early Greek history, other places featured in Homer's "Iliad." In 1874, at age of 52, Schliemann traveled to the site of Mycenae, where he suspected he would find the grave of the legendary Greek leader Agamemnon. There, too, he made a sensational discovery.

  • Heinrich Schliemann - Totenmaske des Agamemnon

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Agamemnon's Mask?

    During his excavations in Mycenae, Schliemann discovered a grave with two skeletons. Obsessed with his idea to uncover traces of the Trojan War, he dubbed one of the death masks "Mask of Agamemnon." It later turned out not to belong to the famous ruler, but to a Mycenaean princess.

  • Heinrich Schliemann Tagebuch

    Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

    Archeological pioneer

    Despite being an archeological pioneer, Schliemann was ridiculed by his German compatriots. In initial excavations, he destroyed important findings at the Troy site. Later, he began to examine the site more closely with meticulously planned trenches, discovering ceramics which he used as "index fossils." He also left behind an accurate record of all his discoveries.

    Author: Sabine Oelze / cmk


DW recommends

Heinrich Schliemann, the man who discovered Troy

Heinrich Schliemann established archeology as the science that we know today. The German adventurer and multi-millionaire, who died 125 years ago, discovered Troy and what he thought was the Treasure of Priam. (03.01.2016)  

Greek archaeologists locate lost ancient city of Tenea

A city thought to be founded by survivors of the Trojan War has been located in Greece. After years of excavations, archaeologists have collected tangible evidence of a city that previously only existed in ancient texts. (14.11.2018)  

Mythical sex scene fresco discovered in Pompeii

A fresco showing an erotic scene between the god Zeus disguised as a swan and a legendary queen from Greek mythology has been found through new excavations at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. (20.11.2018)  

'Restless times' exhibition features Germany's latest archaeological finds

Weapons, art and jewelry over the millennia are on display at the "Restless Times, Archaeology in Germany" exhibition in Berlin. Europeans, that much is clear, were constantly on the go. (21.09.2018)  

Archaeologists uncover Viking ship remains in Norway

Archaeologists have found the remnants of a Viking ship thought to date back to the Iron Age in Norway. One of only three other such finds, it may throw light onto how the Norsemen ruled the waves a thousand years ago. (16.10.2018)  

The legendary world of Agamemnon

Treasures of Mycenaean culture, one of Europe's earliest advanced civilizations, are exhibited for the first time in Germany in a major exhibition at the Schloss Karlsruhe Museum. (29.11.2018)  

Heinrich Schliemann: the man who discovered Troy

On December 26, 1890, German archeologist and antiquity lover Heinrich Schliemann died in Naples, Italy. Schliemann discovered the ancient city of Troy and left a legacy that still inspires the field of archeology. (28.12.2015)  

Related content

A woman looking at a golden mask (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

The legendary world of Agamemnon 29.11.2018

Treasures of Mycenaean culture, one of Europe's earliest advanced civilizations, are exhibited for the first time in Germany in a major exhibition at the Schloss Karlsruhe Museum.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill Robin Hood (imago/Zumapress/Lionsgate)

The new Robin Hood turns the legendary outlaw into a video game superhero

Every few years, Robin Hood is resurrected. This time, with computer graphics, rapid cuts and modernized costumes, the creators hope to get the kids off the couch and away from the gaming console — and into the cinema. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Beethovenfest 2018 | (Beethovenfest 2018/B. Frommann)

Ferdinand Ries – The victory of faith

"Der Sieg des Glaubens" (The victory of faith), oratorio for solo voices, chorus and orchestra, op. 157 by Ferdinand Ries at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 for the 200th anniversary of the Lower Rhenish Music Festival. 

Arts

Isa Genzken (picture alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

The Lady of the Rose: Sculptor Isa Genzken turns 70

After she planted an eight meter metal rose at the center of the site of the Occupy Wall Street protests in September, Isa Genzken showed she remains — at the age of 70 — one the great public sculptors. 

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Polarr"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr" 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  