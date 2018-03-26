The most beautiful libraries in the world

If the extravagant new libraries erected to house millions of books around the world are any indicator, libraries today continue to attract a great many readers young and old, despite the prevalence of digital offerings.
German physicist Albert Einstein once famously said that the only thing you "absolutely have to know" is the location of the library, a view that has been shared by countless scientists, writers, politicians and statesmen.
'Everything you need'
French 20th-century philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre saw the library as "a temple," while Marcus Tullius Cicero, a Roman statesman and scholar who lived in the first century BC, wrote that if you have a garden and a library, "you have everything you need."
British essayist and poet T.S. Eliot felt that "the very existence of libraries affords the best evidence that we may yet have hope for the future of man."
The Long Room library in Trinity College, Dublin, is a treasure-trove of knowledge
A window to the world
The library is also celebrated in contemporary fantasy novels. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, young wizard Ron Weasley says about his friend Hermione that, "when in doubt" she "goes to the library."
Jorge Luis Borges, a 20th-century Argentine writer and poet, imagined paradise as a "kind of library."
From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries
Stuttgart's municipal library
Designed to be an intellectual and cultural center, the new Stuttgart municipal library was built in 2011, a towering nine-story cube. Outside, it's constructed of pale gray concrete framing glass bricks. Inside, it's stark white. Books that line the walls of the light-flooded five-story gallery hall are the only splashes of color. At night, the library is illuminated in different colors.
Duchess Anna Amalia library
The Duchess Anna Amalia Library is a small gem in Weimar that houses books, maps, musical scripts and ancestral registers. It's named after the duchess who saw to it that the court's book collection was moved into the Rococo library in 1766. A fire in 2004 destroyed part of the precious collection. After undergoing restoration, the UNESCO-listed building reopened three years later.
Herzog August Library
Bibliotheca Augusta, the Herzog August Library in Wolfenbüttel, is one of the oldest libraries in the world that has made it to the present day without losses to its famous collections. An avid book collector, Duke August (1579-1666) made it one of the largest European libraries of his day. Scholars continue to turn to the library for its wealth of medieval literature.
Foster Library
Due to its cranial shape, this library in Berlin has been dubbed "The Brain." It houses the libraries for the philosophy and humanities departments at the capital's Freie Universität and has quickly become an architectural landmark. It was designed by internationally renowned architect Norman Foster and opened in 2005.
Oberlausitz Library of Sciences
The Oberlausitz Library of Sciences in Görlitz, right on the border with Poland, dates back to 1806. Plain but inviting, it is one of the most striking early classicist library halls. More than 140,000 books document the history, culture, nature and society of the region between Dresden to the West and Wroclaw to the East.
Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm Center
The spectacular Grimm Center is a part of Berlin's Humboldt University. Built in 2009, it houses a library and the university's computer and media services. The reading room, above, is at the heart of the building. It gives people "a sense of the outdoors" through its size and tiered, almost scenic design, says architect Max Dudler. It offers "the feeling of reading under the open sky."
Bavarian State Library
Collections begun in the mid-16th century have grown to more 10 million books in the Bavarian State Library in Munich, once known as the Bibliotheca Regia Monacensis. The collections found a home in the current building between 1832 and 1843, which was almost completely destroyed during World War II. The library took years to rebuild.
