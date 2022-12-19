  1. Skip to content
A bronze face mask is one of the Benin Bronze's being returned to Nigeria
Image: Oliver Berg/dpa/picture alliance
HistoryGermany

Returning the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

December 19, 2022

Germany is returning Nigeria's lost treasures centuries after they were stolen and then sold. Find out more about the bronze artifacts from the kingdom of Benin.

https://p.dw.com/p/44G0u

The Benin Bronzes refer to over a thousand artifacts stolen by British troops from Benin, in present-day Nigeria, in the late 19th century.

Many of these cultural treasures, which include statues, idols and jewelry, were sold by colonial representatives to German buyers and later landed in several German museums.

Germany's decision to return the stolen treasures to Africa comes after long discussions between German museums and Nigerian officials on the necessity of repatriating the artifacts and the best means.

A Benin Bronze in a glass case

Germany returns looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

At a "historic" repatriation ceremony in the Nigerian capital, Germany returned 22 stolen Benin Bronzes.
Culture2 hours ago
Germany's Culture Minister Claudia Roth on the tarmac in Abuja

Culture Minister: Germany must address colonial past

History17 hours ago00:35 min
Two so-called Benin Bronzes on display in Berlin.

Germany begins return of looted Benin Bronzes

Famous artefacts looted from the Kingdom of Benin are being repatriated after spending over 100 years in German museums.
CultureDecember 19, 202202:49 min
Two men, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (l) and Director General Abba Isa Tijani (r) of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, pose and smile with Rautenstrauch Joest Museum Director Nanette Snoep (c) at a restitution ceremony in Cologne, Germany.

Benin Bronzes: From German museums off to Nigeria

Restitution from Germany begins: Artifacts that once belonged to the kingdom of Benin, will be on their way to Nigeria.
CultureDecember 16, 2022
One of the Benin Bronze sculptures that was being held in Cologne

Cologne hands over stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Another major German city has begun giving back artwork stolen by British colonialists in the 19th century.
ArtsDecember 15, 2022
Benin Bronzes, a display of artifacts

Germany to begin returning Benin Bronzes in 2022

The different levels of government have agreed to return Benin bronzes to Nigeria.
CultureOctober 7, 2021
Two wooden statues, one with a fish head and the other with a dog's head.

France returns colonial looted art to Benin

Twenty-six artworks from the former Kingdom of Dahomey are returned to Benin. They were previously on show in Paris.
CultureNovember 9, 20219 images
Looted artworks from Bening

African activists try to return of colonial-era artworks

Is activism a way of putting pressure on countries to return looted exhibits from the colonial era?
HistoryOctober 16, 2020
African Roots | Oba Ewuare 1 | Porträt

Oba Ewuare: Benin’s Bronze King

Benin’s Oba Ewuare is credited with promoting arts, culture and bronze figures that have stood the test of time.
HistoryMay 13, 2021
Frankreich Ausstellung Rückgabe Raubkunst an Benin Quai Branly Museum Paris

Africa's art goes back home

France and Germany are returning artifacts acquired during colonial times. What about other European countries?
CultureNovember 9, 2021
DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Colonial legacy: Where do Africa's treasures belong?

Between the looted art debate and provenance research: Behind the scenes at Berlin’s Humboldt Forum.
CultureJuly 24, 202126:01 min
Empty display cases at the Nairobi National Museum with pictures hanging on the wall in the background: part of the "Invisible Inventories" exhibition.

Looted art from Kenya: Empty display cases

The project "Invisible Inventories" addresses the consequences of colonial looted art for Kenya.
ArtsJune 3, 2021
A Benin Bronze in a glass case

Germany returns looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Culture2 hours ago
