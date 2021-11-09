France returns colonial looted art to Benin

Plans for the works in Benin

In Benin, the artworks will first be displayed at the governor's house in the coastal city of Ouidah, located next to the Museum of History (photo). They will then move on to the former royal city of Abomey, where an entirely new museum will be built. Benin, which became independent in 1960, wrote to the French government in 2016 demanding the return of the works.