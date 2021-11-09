 France returns colonial looted art to Benin | All media content | DW | 09.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

France returns colonial looted art to Benin

Twenty-six artworks from the former Kingdom of Dahomey are returned to Benin. They were previously on show at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris.

  • A museum visitor amid an exhibition showing sculpted doors and statues.

    A special exhibition in Paris

    Nearly 130 years after they were added to France's collection, the artworks are now being returned to Benin, in West Africa. Before their restitution, the works from the former Kingdom of Dahomey (located within present-day Benin) were on display in a special exhibition in Paris from October 26-31.

  • King Behanzin and his four wives; one of them is holding an umbrella.

    A feared kingdom

    Dahomey, which existed from the 17th to the end of 19th century, was one of the most powerful African kingdoms. Behanzin (pictured) is considered its last independent ruler, coming to power through traditional structures. He led the national resistance against French troops when they invaded the kingdom in 1890. Following France's victory four years later, Behanzin fled into exile with his family.

  • The three great royal statues from the Kingdom of Dahomey on show at a museum.

    The great royal statues

    In 1892, while French troops were conquering the country, various artifacts — including these three royal statues — were stolen from the royal palace in Abomey and brought to France. They were first exhibited at the Musee du Trocadero before moving in 2006 to the Musee du Quai Branly. The construction of the controversial museum initiated by former President Jacques Chirac cost over €235 million.

  • The Museum of History in Ouidah, Benin.

    Plans for the works in Benin

    In Benin, the artworks will first be displayed at the governor's house in the coastal city of Ouidah, located next to the Museum of History (photo). They will then move on to the former royal city of Abomey, where an entirely new museum will be built. Benin, which became independent in 1960, wrote to the French government in 2016 demanding the return of the works.

  • Emmanuel Macron gives a speech.

    A promise kept

    In 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to facilitate a law on the restitution of looted art. Until then, cultural objects kept by France were subject to a special legal framework: As public property, they were inalienable, regardless of the circumstances of acquisition. The law allowing the transfer of collections was passed in 2020.

  • Senegal President Macky Sall (R) receives the sword El Hadj on a red cushion during a ceremony with various African dignitaries.

    The sword of El Hadj Omar

    In addition to the restitution of the Beninese artworks, France also returned in 2019 a valuable sword, which belonged to the general and scholar El Hadj Omar, to what is now Senegal. It was the first restitution made by France to one of its former colonies. In this photo, Senegal's President Macky Sall (right) accepts the sword.

  • A wood sculpture, royal chair depicting naked women.

    Valuable woodwork

    In addition to the royal statues, other royal regalia such as scepters and portable altars will be restituted to Benin. This richly decorated royal chair will also be returned to West Africa. In addition to Benin, six other African states — Senegal, Mali, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia and Madagascar — have submitted restitution claims to France.

  • A historical photo of inhaitants of the Kingdom of Dahomey with various sculpted pieces.

    Lost heritage

    It is estimated that Europe detains 90% of Africa's material cultural heritage. The collections of the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris alone contain some 70,000 works of art from sub-Saharan Africa. More than half were acquired during the French colonial period. Investigations are currently underway to determine if they were unjustly obtained.

  • A wooden sculpture depicting a golden lion.
    More

    Handover planned for mid-November

    Other countries in Europe have also committed to returning art from colonial contexts to their countries of origin. Germany, for example, wants to return the so-called Benin bronzes to Nigeria starting in 2022. In France, President Macron is signing the official handover documents to Benin on November 9. The artworks are expected to arrive there a few days later.


  • A museum visitor amid an exhibition showing sculpted doors and statues.

    A special exhibition in Paris

    Nearly 130 years after they were added to France's collection, the artworks are now being returned to Benin, in West Africa. Before their restitution, the works from the former Kingdom of Dahomey (located within present-day Benin) were on display in a special exhibition in Paris from October 26-31.

  • King Behanzin and his four wives; one of them is holding an umbrella.

    A feared kingdom

    Dahomey, which existed from the 17th to the end of 19th century, was one of the most powerful African kingdoms. Behanzin (pictured) is considered its last independent ruler, coming to power through traditional structures. He led the national resistance against French troops when they invaded the kingdom in 1890. Following France's victory four years later, Behanzin fled into exile with his family.

  • The three great royal statues from the Kingdom of Dahomey on show at a museum.

    The great royal statues

    In 1892, while French troops were conquering the country, various artifacts — including these three royal statues — were stolen from the royal palace in Abomey and brought to France. They were first exhibited at the Musee du Trocadero before moving in 2006 to the Musee du Quai Branly. The construction of the controversial museum initiated by former President Jacques Chirac cost over €235 million.

  • The Museum of History in Ouidah, Benin.

    Plans for the works in Benin

    In Benin, the artworks will first be displayed at the governor's house in the coastal city of Ouidah, located next to the Museum of History (photo). They will then move on to the former royal city of Abomey, where an entirely new museum will be built. Benin, which became independent in 1960, wrote to the French government in 2016 demanding the return of the works.

  • Emmanuel Macron gives a speech.

    A promise kept

    In 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to facilitate a law on the restitution of looted art. Until then, cultural objects kept by France were subject to a special legal framework: As public property, they were inalienable, regardless of the circumstances of acquisition. The law allowing the transfer of collections was passed in 2020.

  • Senegal President Macky Sall (R) receives the sword El Hadj on a red cushion during a ceremony with various African dignitaries.

    The sword of El Hadj Omar

    In addition to the restitution of the Beninese artworks, France also returned in 2019 a valuable sword, which belonged to the general and scholar El Hadj Omar, to what is now Senegal. It was the first restitution made by France to one of its former colonies. In this photo, Senegal's President Macky Sall (right) accepts the sword.

  • A wood sculpture, royal chair depicting naked women.

    Valuable woodwork

    In addition to the royal statues, other royal regalia such as scepters and portable altars will be restituted to Benin. This richly decorated royal chair will also be returned to West Africa. In addition to Benin, six other African states — Senegal, Mali, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia and Madagascar — have submitted restitution claims to France.

  • A historical photo of inhaitants of the Kingdom of Dahomey with various sculpted pieces.

    Lost heritage

    It is estimated that Europe detains 90% of Africa's material cultural heritage. The collections of the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris alone contain some 70,000 works of art from sub-Saharan Africa. More than half were acquired during the French colonial period. Investigations are currently underway to determine if they were unjustly obtained.

  • A wooden sculpture depicting a golden lion.
    More

    Handover planned for mid-November

    Other countries in Europe have also committed to returning art from colonial contexts to their countries of origin. Germany, for example, wants to return the so-called Benin bronzes to Nigeria starting in 2022. In France, President Macron is signing the official handover documents to Benin on November 9. The artworks are expected to arrive there a few days later.


 

 

More in the Media Center

France returns 26 looted artworks to Benin 09.11.2021

Sammlung Benin, Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum Teil des It’s Yours-Raumes von Peju Layiwola Foto: © Francis Oghuma Kult-Objekte als koloninale Trophäen Die nigerianische Künstlerin Peju Layiwola hat einen von vier „It´s Yours“-Räumen gestaltet. Objekte aus Benin (dem heutigen Nigeria) zeugen darin von geraubten Kulturgütern. Das RJM besitzt 95 Benin-Bronzen. Sie wurden vom Sammler Rautenstrauch in London erworben - wenige Jahre nachdem die Briten 1897 einen antikolonialen Aufstand blutig niedergeschlagen hatten und die Bronzen als Trophäen mitgenommen hatten.

Debate over Benin bronzes gains momentum in Germany 31.03.2021

Euromaxx 19.12.2020 // KW 51

Berlin's Humboldt Forum opens 17.12.2020

Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

Read also

Visitors look at two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889), and at L, half-man half-bird of King Ghezo attributed to Donvide or Sossa Dede, atelier Akati, Benin, Abomey, (19th century) displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Africa's lost heritage and Europe's restitution policies 09.11.2021

France is returning artworks acquired in colonial times to Benin. Germany is also open to restitutions. How are other European countries addressing the issue?

Two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: Royal bochio half-man half-shark statue of King Behanzin, attributed to Sossa Dede or Houeglo family, Benin, Abomey (1890-1894) and at L: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889) are displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France hands back looted artifacts to Benin 09.11.2021

French forces stole the artifacts from the West African nation amid a bloody colonial takeover. After over a century, the items are finally heading home.

Der Hammer des Auktionators ruht am Mittwoch (30.11.2011) am Bundespressestrand in Berlin bei einer Versteigerung auf dem Tisch. Objekte von der Kunstpalme bis zur Getränkekühlung konnten Bieter aus dem umfangreichen Inventar des Strandclubs ersteigern, der seine Pforten schließen musste und weiterhin auf der Suche nach einer neuen Fläche ist. Foto: Florian Schuh dpa/lbn

Looted art: Mexico, Panama protest Munich house auction 21.09.2021

Pre-Columbian artifacts are up for sale at an auction house in Munich, although Mexico claims to be the rightful owner of 74 pieces. Is this a case of stolen goods?

- Karneval der Kulturen Berlin 2018 - 20/05/2018 - Germany / Berlin / Berlin - Spectators and performers at the annual Karneval der Kulturen (carnival of cultures) parade in Berlin. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY SimonxBeckerx/xLexPictorium LePictorium_0181346

Could Germany's election pose changes for the cultural sphere? 27.09.2021

Germany has voted. What are the parties planning in terms of cultural policy — at home and abroad? An overview of the most important tasks ahead.