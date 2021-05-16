Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Sometimes called the world's most complicated conflict, the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians involves land, holy sites and refugees.

One of the world's longest-running conflicts, the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians has at times escalated into all-out war. Possibilities for peace between the groups have also appeared over the years. This page collates DW's latest content related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

--- DW-Grafik: Peter Steinmetz

A history of the Middle East peace process 16.05.2021

For over half a century, disputes between Israelis and Palestinians over land, refugees and holy sites remain unresolved. DW gives you a short history of when the conflict flared and when attempts were made to end it.
A picture taken on May 13, 2021 shows a ball of fire engulfing the Al-Walid building which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza city early in the morning. - The Israeli army has launched hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip since the begining of the week, while Palestinian militants have launched more than 1,200 rockets, according to Israel's army, in some of the worst violence in seven years in the area. (Photo by - / AFP) / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by - has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [on May 13, 2021] instead of [on March 13, 2021]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”

Israel-Gaza violence: Israel combat troops amass at Gaza border — As it happened 13.05.2021

Israel and Hamas continue to exchange rocket fire in the worst escalation of violence in years.
A stun grenade fired by Israeli forces explodes as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israel: Violent street clashes break out between Jews, Arabs 13.05.2021

Jewish and Arab Israelis have fought each other in cities across the country amid the latest flare-up of a decades-old conflict.
July 23, 2020, London, UK: LONDON, UK. A staff member views ''Mediterranean Sea View 2017 (2017) by Banksy, estimate: Â£800,000-1.2 million. Preview of works on display at Sothebyâs London ahead of a one-off auction on July 28. Titled âRembrandt to Richterâ, the sale will offer the very best from Old Masters, Impressionist & Modern Art, Modern & Post-War British Art and Contemporary Art. The exhibition is open to the public at Sothebyâs New Bond Street galleries until July 28. [Image embargoed for release until 9am BST 24 July 2020] (Credit Image: © Stephen Chung/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire |

Banksy's donated Mediterranean 'triptych' sells for $2.3 million 29.07.2020

The British artist sold his triptych, "Mediterranean sea view 2017," at a Sotheby’s auction to raise money for a Bethlehem hospital. It is one of several Banksy works evoking the consequences of conflict in the region.

The Israeli and United States flags are projected on the walls of the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City, to mark one year since the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 15, 2019. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump announces overdue release of Middle East peace plan 24.01.2020

After a delay of multiple years, the US president has said he will reveal his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace imminently. Leading Israeli politicians — but no Palestinian ones — have been invited to the White House.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a news conference ahead of their meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Germany's Merkel insists on two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict 29.08.2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have held talks in Berlin. Abbas called for Europe to play a greater role in the Middle East peace process because he says the US is not neutral.

18.11.2018, Israel, Tel Aviv: Benjamin Netanjahu, Ministerpräsident von Israel, gibt eine Pressekonferenz. Netanjahu bekräftigte, er wolle nach dem Rücktritt des Verteidigungsministers Lieberman auch dessen Amt übernehmen. Lieberman protestierte mit dem Rücktritt gegen eine Waffenruhe mit der radikal-islamischen Hamas im Gazastreifen. Foto: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition safe as education minister relieves pressure 19.11.2018

One of Netanyahu's coalition partners has made the prospect of snap elections less likely. The Israeli prime minister had said it would be "irresponsible" to call them after his defense minister resigned.

A Palestinian child works at a shop across from a poster of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, Nov. 8, 2013. The writing on the poster, part of a quote from one of Arafat's speeches, reads, Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand. Israel is the only suspect in the 2004 death of Yasser Arafat, Tawfik Tirawi, the chief Palestinian investigator in the case, said Friday, a day after Swiss scientists said the Palestinian leader was probably poisoned by radioactive polonium. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) |

'Deal of the century': US pushes Israeli-Palestinian plan 09.08.2018

From the "right of return" to the status of Jerusalem, Donald Trump is hoping to write the terms for peace. DW examines the biggest questions about the White House's vision for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Die Flagge von Israel ist aufgezogen zur Begrüssung israelischer Schwarzwaldbesucher, Wolfach, 18.02.2017.Foto:Winfried Rothermel the Flag from Israel is raised to Welcome Israeli Wolfach 18 02 2017 Photo Winfried Rothermel

Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence 18.04.2018

Triumph or catastrophe? The state of Israel was declared 70 years ago this week, according to the Hebrew calendar — a turning point for Jews after the Holocaust. DW looks back at events that have shaped Israeli history.
March 26, 2018 - Ramallah, West Bank, Palestinian Territory - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, at his headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah on March 26, 2018 |

Israeli-Palestinian peace process: 'Don't tear down bridges,' Heiko Maas warns 26.03.2018

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reiterated Germany's commitment to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a visit to the region, he urged the Palestinians "not to tear down bridges."
Bundesaussenminister Sigmar Gabriel, SPD, trifft Benjamin Netanyahu, Premierminister von Israel, in Jerusalem. 31.01.2018, Jerusalem Israel *** German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel SPD meets Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel in Jerusalem 31 01 2018 Jerusalem Israel PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxKoehlerx

Israel risks 'perpetual occupation and conflict,' German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says 31.01.2018

Germany's foreign minister ended a 15-hour trip to Israel warning the country against abandoning a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He called on Israel to clarify its policy on Mideast peace talks.
06.12.2017 +++ Palästinenser protestieren am 06.12.2017 in Gaza (Stadt), Palästinensische Autonomiegebiete, gegen die Entscheidung von US-Präsident Trump, Jerusalem als Hauptstadt Israels anzuerkennen. Foto: Wissam Nassar/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

WorldLink: How great is the chance of a new intifada in Jerusalem? 15.12.2017

US President Donald Trump's unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel sparked global outcry and fears of regional unrest. The status of Jerusalem, a city considered holy by Christians, Jews and Muslims, is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In an interview, DW correspondent Irris Makler discusses how great the risk of a new intifada is.
An Egyptian shouts anti-Israeli slogans in front of banners with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) logo during the launch of the Egyptian campaign that urges boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel and Israeli-made goods, at the Egyptian Journalists¿ Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, April 20, 2015. BDS is a global movement initiated by Palestinian civil society activists in 2005 that organizers say will continue until Israel complies with international law and respects Palestinian rights. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) |

BDS: 6 questions and answers about the movement boycotting Israel 01.12.2017

After a Roger Waters concert was boycotted by a German broadcaster due to his support for the BDS movement, debate has raged about Israel boycotts by celebrity musicians. Sarah Hofmann reports from Tel Aviv.

27.07.2017 Palestinian Muslims bow in prayer inside the Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in the old city of Jerusalem on July 27, 2017, with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background. Palestinians ended a boycott and entered the sensitive Jerusalem holy site, which includes the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, for the first time in two weeks on July 27, 2017 after Israel removed controversial security measures there, potentially ending a crisis that sparked deadly unrest. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)

World in Progress: Jerusalem after the Temple Mount Crisis 30.10.2017

For decades, the ancient city of Jerusalem and its Temple Mount have been flashpoints in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tensions flared again this summer, after Israeli police rolled up new security measures for those wanting to goup to the Al Aqsa mosque. Mass prayers and protests and violent clashes followed. The crisis deepend the divide and also changed the dynamics in Jerusalem.

August 29, 2017 - Ramallah, West Bank, Palestinian Territory - Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold a joint news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 29, 2017 |

UN chief Antonio Guterres: 'No plan B to the two-state solution' 29.08.2017

On his first visit to the West Bank as UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres spoke out against Israeli settlement building. He underscored his push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Visitors take pictures on the Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun SEARCH 1967 WAR FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jerusalem in 1967 and 2017 22.05.2017

The city of Jerusalem has been one of the thorniest issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. DW compares the city in 1967, during the Six-Day War, with how it looks 50 years on.
Show more articles