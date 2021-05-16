Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sometimes called the world's most complicated conflict, the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians involves land, holy sites and refugees.
One of the world's longest-running conflicts, the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians has at times escalated into all-out war. Possibilities for peace between the groups have also appeared over the years. This page collates DW's latest content related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have held talks in Berlin. Abbas called for Europe to play a greater role in the Middle East peace process because he says the US is not neutral.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reiterated Germany's commitment to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a visit to the region, he urged the Palestinians "not to tear down bridges."
Germany's foreign minister ended a 15-hour trip to Israel warning the country against abandoning a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He called on Israel to clarify its policy on Mideast peace talks.
US President Donald Trump's unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel sparked global outcry and fears of regional unrest. The status of Jerusalem, a city considered holy by Christians, Jews and Muslims, is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In an interview, DW correspondent Irris Makler discusses how great the risk of a new intifada is.
For decades, the ancient city of Jerusalem and its Temple Mount have been flashpoints in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tensions flared again this summer, after Israeli police rolled up new security measures for those wanting to goup to the Al Aqsa mosque. Mass prayers and protests and violent clashes followed. The crisis deepend the divide and also changed the dynamics in Jerusalem.