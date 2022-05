Carl Laemmle (1867-1939)

Carl Laemmle, born in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, is also one of the most influential film pioneers in US film history. The son of a Jewish cattle dealer, he emigrated to the US at the age of 17. His career began in the textile industry. In 1906, he invested in nickelodeon cinemas and a film distribution company, which rose to be one of the largest in the country within just two years.