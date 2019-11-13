 The Great New Hope: Stefanos Tsitsipas the leading light of tennis‘ next generation | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

The Great New Hope: Stefanos Tsitsipas the leading light of tennis‘ next generation

Stefanos Tsitsipas is embarking on his tennis career just as Roger Federer’s is winding down. There may be 17 years between them, but the exceptional Tsitsipas is showing all the signs of being tennis‘ Great New Hope.

Tennis l ATP Finals l Rodger Federer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty Images/J. Finney)

Step aside, Roger Federer. There's a new guy in town who plays the game with a familiar grace and style. The right-handed one-handed backhand, the thumping baseline groundstrokes, the dexterity at the net. And of course, a thunderous serve. It appears as though Stefanos Tsitsipas has it all.

The 21-year-old's hallmarks resemble those of the man he beat for a second time in his career at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday afternoon. Nearing the twilight of his extraordinary career, Federer still has the ability to produce exquisite moments when the pressure is on, but only converted one of ten break points.

The Swiss master is probably the best player the world has ever seen, but with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal all getting old together, the question has been who will fill the void left by this legendary quartet. On the evidence of Saturday's dominant victory over Federer, and the way he has lit up 2019 with some blistering performances, there's every chance Tsitsipas could be tennis‘ next great hope.

"Wow! I'm so proud of myself today, a great performance and once again the fans were great," he said. "I really enjoyed myself on the court and sometimes in matches like these you wonder how you recover from difficulties and break points down. Today's win is probably one of my best matches of this season. And these are the moments that I always wait for."

Indeed, Tsitsipas has been waiting a lifetime for this kind of moment on a show court, against his idol. But he broke into the top 100 only 25 months ago and was still competing in 'Next Gen' events as recently as a year ago.

His breakthrough moment came in Melbourne in January, when he beat Federer during a run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open that was only halted by Rafael Nadal, who disposed of him in straight sets. Federer has beaten Tsitsipas twice since then, but Tsitsipas has been on the radar ever since.

Tennis l ATP Finals l Rodger Federer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty Images/AFP/D. Leal-Olivas)

Tsitsipas, left, and Federer embrace after the Greek beat the 38-year-old he calls his 'idol'.

This time, the Greek was the one required to keep his nerve in a big semi-final. The key moment of this match in London came in the final game of the first set. It was a bruising, 13-minute struggle in which Tsitsipas had to save two break points and needed seven break points to see out the set 6-3. He didn't disappoint.

"It was a mental struggle and I'm proud of how many break points I saved today, I was trying not to give an easy time to Roger, he was playing well," Tsitsipas said. "This guy is too magic for words. He can be so good sometimes."

Tsitsipas‘ reward is a place in Sunday's final against either Dominic Thiem or Germany's Alexander Zverev. The race for tennis‘ next generation is on — and the 'New Federer' is leading the way.

DW recommends

Roger Federer turns on the style to down Djokovic and reach final four in London

Roger Federer proved that age is only a number once again, as he produced a vintage performance against Novak Djokovic. The 38-year-old's 6-4, 6-3, victory also ensures Rafael Nadal ends 2019 as world number one. (14.11.2019)  

Alexander Zverev into final four in London after straight sets win over Medvedev

Germany's Alexander Zverev kept his nerve to win his must-win game against Daniil Medvedev and set up a semi-final against Dominic Thiem on Saturday. Zverev's victory means Rafael Nadal, the world number one, misses out. (15.11.2019)  

Thiem stuns Djokovic at the ATP Finals

The Austrian powered passed his Serbian counterpart in a three set thriller. He is now guaranteed to reach the last four of the tournament in London. (13.11.2019)  

Alexander Zverev looking to put a difficult year behind him

At the ATP Finals in London one year ago, Alexander Zverev achieved the greatest success of his young tennis career. Now he's back as defending champion, but he is not among the favorites. (11.11.2019)  

Related content

Tennis - ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev soundly beaten by Tsitsipas at ATP World Tour Finals 13.11.2019

Germany's Alexander Zverev missed the chance to book his place in the semi-finals of the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London. Zverev lost in straight sets to Greek debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Dominic Thiem

Thiem stuns Djokovic at the ATP Finals 13.11.2019

The Austrian powered passed his Serbian counterpart in a three set thriller. He is now guaranteed to reach the last four of the tournament in London.

ATP Finals 2019 Alexander Zverev vs Nadal Jubel

Germany's Alex Zverev beats Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals 11.11.2019

Tennis world No. 7 Alexander Zverev took down top-ranked Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals in London, winning in straight sets against his Spanish opponent. The defending champion saw off an off-color Nadal 6-2 6-4.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  