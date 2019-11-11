 Thiem stuns Djokovic at the ATP Finals | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.11.2019

Sports

Thiem stuns Djokovic at the ATP Finals

The Austrian powered passed his Serbian counterpart in a three set thriller. He is now guaranteed to reach the last four of the tournament in London.

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem beat Novak Djokovic on Tuesday in dramatic fashion, winning a third set tie break, to seal the match 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, and in doing so booking his place in the ATP Finals last four.

The Austrian saw off his Serbian opponent but, unsurprisingly, was made to work for it by the multiple Grand Slam winner.

Read more: Zverev beats Nadal at ATP Finals

Djokovic, who is hoping to finish the year as world number one for the sixth time, fought back from a break down twice in the third set, to force the match into a decisive tie break. However, he ultimately succumbed to the world number five and will now play Roger Federer on Thursday with the winner assured of a semifinal berth, and the loser going home.

Tit for tat

The two players traded blows early in the first set, both breaking each other's serve, before the match settled down, heading inexorably towards a tie-break, one Djokovic never looked like losing.

The second set, however, saw a dramatic turn of the tide, as Thiem found his stride, hitting a series of winners that enabled him to win the set 6-3.

Made to work for it

Thiem broke Djokovic's serve early in the third set and looked on course to seal victory before four unforced errors in the sixth game of the deciding set cost the Austrian dearly.

Incredibly, Thiem managed to break his opponent's serve once more to lead 6-5, only to blow the opportunity, leading the match into the dramatic ending the London crowd were enthralled by.

