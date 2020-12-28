The Gambia: The queen of recycling

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Fed up with The Gambia's mounting waste problem, Isatou Ceesay set up an initiative called 'One Plastic Bag'. It promotes recycling and provides women with additional income.
