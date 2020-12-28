 The Gambia: The queen of recycling | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 04.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global 3000

The Gambia: The queen of recycling

Fed up with The Gambia's mounting waste problem, Isatou Ceesay set up an initiative called 'One Plastic Bag'. It promotes recycling and provides women with additional income.

Watch video 07:10

More in the Media Center

Global Indien Bäume für Mädchen

India: Planting trees, celebrating girls 28.12.2020

Logo Global 3000

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 26.12.2020

Global Kolumbien Natur

Colombia: Indigenous communities forge the future 25.12.2020

DW Global Ideas - Indien

India: Farming despite water poverty  21.12.2020

More from Global 3000

Nigeria Lagos Global Ideas

Nigeria: Universal toilet access   04.01.2021

DW Eco Africa - Recycling, Gambia

Gambia: The queen of recycling 04.01.2021

Indien Gebärmutter

India: Women's health under threat 04.01.2021

Die Philharmonie der Armen

Mexico: Instruments of change 04.01.2021

More from Global 3000

Logo Global 3000

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 04.01.2021

Ida Tin sammelt mit einer App Daten,

Femtech pioneer Ida Tin 04.01.2021

Global Wohnzimmer Kenia

Kenya: Global Living Room 28.12.2020

Global Neuseeland Schafe als Umweltsünder?

New Zealand: When sheep are scapegoats 28.12.2020

Read also

Tanzania Daressalam Plastikmüll

EU bans plastic waste exports to poor nations 22.12.2020

The EU will ban the export of unsorted plastic waste to poorer countries as of January. Under new rules, trash importers and exporters will need to agree on how to handle hazardous shipments.

Nneota Egbe I Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 04.09.2020

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out reforesting Senegal's coastline to tackle erosion, see how to build plastic roads in South Africa and we meet the Gambia's recycling queen.

Gambia Plastikmüll Recycling

Gambian recycling queens fight the patriarchy with peanuts and plastic 03.03.2020

Gambian women are tackling the country's growing waste problem by turning old plastic bags into purses and jewelry thanks to the Women's Initiative — The Gambia. And they're breaking with gender norms in the process.

Afrika Plastik Umweltverschmutzung Plastikmüll Meer Fluss

180 countries — except US — agree to plastic waste agreement 10.05.2019

After 12 days of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, countries have agreed to treat plastic as hazardous waste. Germany is considering a ban that would go even further.