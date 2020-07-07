The Forgotten Temple of Banteay Chhmar

The village community of Banteay Chhmar is taking charge. Far from the well-trodden tourist trails, the rice farmers of this small village are trying an experiment unknown in Cambodia: with almost no outside help, they are fighting to preserve and restore their temple using nothing but their own strength.



The filmmakers meet a young couple, Sreymom and Sopeng, who are enthusiastically involved in the village’s project. For them, the temple is a sacred place, and they teach their two young daughters to respect Buddha. Sreymom does not want to confine herself to the role of housewife and mother: she has professional ambitions, and applies for a job as teacher at the village school.

Her husband, Sopeng, is a rice farmer and works part-time as a temple guide for the few travelers who visit the village. There is a lot to discover, including ornate Khmer reliefs documenting daily life in the ancient civilization, eerie temple tunnels and larger-than-life faces carved into towers that rivall those at the world-famous Angkor Thom.



The village’s annual cultural highlight is Bon Om Tuk, the water festival, traditionally held on the water surrounding the temple.

