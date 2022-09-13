 THE ESCAPE DIARIES | Africa | DW | 15.09.2022

Sendung: Dokumentation Genlabor Afrika - Die Geschäfte des Bill Gates Sendedatum: 14. Oktober 2022 Lobbyisten, Philanthropen und Geschäftsleute plädieren für den Einsatz von Gentechnik in Afrika. Ihr Argument: Eingriffe ins Erbgut von Tieren und Pflanzen seien die Lösung im Kampf gegen Hunger und Malaria, zwei der größten Plagen des Kontinents.

Africa, GMOs and Western Interests 13.09.2022

Lobbyists, philanthropists and companies are working to open Africa up to GMO technology.

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., 9 September 2022

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., 9 September 2022 09.09.2022

Queen Elizabeth: What was her relationship with Africa like? What legacy does she leave? +++ African leaders snubbed at the Rotterdam climate summit. DW News Africa explores the raw impact of climate change on Africa in an interview with the president of the African Development Bank.

200603 -- NAIROBI, June 3, 2020 Xinhua -- Students attend a lecture at the University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 1, 2020. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent rose to 152,442 as of Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said. TO GO WITH Africa s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000 mark: Africa CDC Xinhua AFRICA-COVID-19-CDC PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The 77 Percent — How do university strikes affect the students? 14.09.2022

Nigerian students have missed out on nearly seven months of classes due to ongoing protests by lecturers. But protests like these are quite common in the country. Lecturers have striked 16 times since 1999, according to a local newspaper. But only 11 of Nigeria’s 59 state universities are not taking part in the current strike action. What do students think of these protests?

