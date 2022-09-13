Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
THE ESCAPE DIARIES
Lobbyists, philanthropists and companies are working to open Africa up to GMO technology.
Queen Elizabeth: What was her relationship with Africa like? What legacy does she leave? +++ African leaders snubbed at the Rotterdam climate summit. DW News Africa explores the raw impact of climate change on Africa in an interview with the president of the African Development Bank.
Nigerian students have missed out on nearly seven months of classes due to ongoing protests by lecturers. But protests like these are quite common in the country. Lecturers have striked 16 times since 1999, according to a local newspaper. But only 11 of Nigeria’s 59 state universities are not taking part in the current strike action. What do students think of these protests?
Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version