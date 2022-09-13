THE ESCAPE DIARIES

The 77 Percent — How do university strikes affect the students?

Nigerian students have missed out on nearly seven months of classes due to ongoing protests by lecturers. But protests like these are quite common in the country. Lecturers have striked 16 times since 1999, according to a local newspaper. But only 11 of Nigeria’s 59 state universities are not taking part in the current strike action. What do students think of these protests?