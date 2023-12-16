  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
Congo election
Israel at war
ScienceItaly

The enormous supervolcano that’s hidden from sight

Anna Sacco
December 16, 2023

The Campi Flegrei west of Naples in Italy is a caldera — a cauldron-like hollow -- that spans more than 150 square kilometers. The area has a lot of seismic activity and the floor of the caldera is rising, triggering concerns that it might erupt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aDnO
Anna Sacco
Anna Sacco Focused on popular science topics, developmental psychology, gender gap issues and sex education.
Skip next section Similar stories from Italy

Similar stories from Italy

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Italien Ziegen-Frühwarnsystem

Goats as an early warning system in Italy

Italy's goats can sense when a natural disaster is looming. Scientists want to harness this ability.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 22, 202302:07 min
Skip next section More on Science from Europe

More on Science from Europe

An animated view of the Euclid space telescope

ESA plans future of European space exploration

DW looks at some of the challenges the European Space Agency will be facing in the coming years.
ScienceNovember 15, 202302:17 min
DW Sendung Projekt Zukunft Gletscherschmelze

The extinction of the world's mountain glaciers

A recent study predicts that almost all of the world's mountain glaciers may disappear by the end of this century.
ScienceJune 29, 202305:09 min
Could ice-encrusted oceans on one of Jupiter's moons be harboring extraterrestrial life?

European probe set for voyage to explore Jupiter's moons

Could ice-encrusted oceans on one of Jupiter's moons be harboring extraterrestrial life?
ScienceApril 13, 202302:48 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

MondSterne, Projekt Zukunft

Can you see the stars from the surface of the moon?

This week's question comes from Daniel Fernando S. in Colombia.
ScienceDecember 11, 202302:20 min
DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine

The discovery of gravitational long waves. Mapping the universe. And advances in quantum computing.
ScienceDecember 8, 202326:06 min
Hypnose mit Pendel

How hypnosis can improve sports performance

Swiss decathlete Simon Ehammer has found hypnotherapy helps him overcome mental blocks and gain a competitive edge.
ScienceDecember 1, 202305:15 min
Show more