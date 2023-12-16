The enormous supervolcano that’s hidden from sight

ScienceItalyThe enormous supervolcano that’s hidden from sightTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceItalyAnna Sacco12/16/2023December 16, 2023The Campi Flegrei west of Naples in Italy is a caldera — a cauldron-like hollow -- that spans more than 150 square kilometers. The area has a lot of seismic activity and the floor of the caldera is rising, triggering concerns that it might erupt. https://p.dw.com/p/4aDnOAdvertisement