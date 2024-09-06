The Dark Side of Crystals

On social media, crystals are hyped as a cure for all sorts of ailments, and for beauty and spiritual purposes. What's behind it?

Customers believe that crystals give them beauty, or they hope for a spiritual effect. But what is life-like for the adults and children sourcing the crystals? We investigate the crystal hype and discover that behind the shiny surface, there is a ruthless, profit-driven web spanning the globe.

A report by Gönna Ketels and Akanksha Saxena

