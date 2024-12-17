The cruel games of a cyber-bullying cartel
Tens of thousands of people have an Internet-based hobby. A cruel game that plays on online anonymity and looks something like this: Cyberbullies home in on victims through social media channels and begin goading them into online emotional outbursts. And clock up each one of these outbursts as a triumph. The group profiled in the film has a hierarchical structure and calls itself the NWO, an abbreviation for "New World Order” or also "Nie Wieder Online”, or "Never Again Online”. Members meet on the communication platform Discord, allocate their tasks and brag about their activities online. Some hack accounts to access personal data, others order pizzas or packages en masse in the name of the victims.