This week The 77 Percent looks at what young people in Africa are doing to earn that extra buck– honestly or dishonestly. We'll meet Lagos' area boys or Agberos as they collect commissions from the city's mini-buses. We catch Kinshasa's police on camera extorting bribes from motorists. We find out why Ugandan footballers lie about their age,and we learn how Ghana's Sakawa boys commit online fraud.