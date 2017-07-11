Thailand: Prime Minister Prayuth can stay in office, top court says

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has not exceeded the constitutional term limit of eight years as his time as leader of a military government following a 2014 coup does not count, the country's Constitutional Court ruled on Friday.

The court had suspended Prayuth from his duties pending the ruling.

The opposition had filed the case, questioning whether Prayuth's time as head of the military junta counted to his overall tally of years in office.

The prime minister and his supporters argue that his term started only when the current constitution came into effect in April 2017. In its ruling, the nine-member court concurred with that assessment.

That would allow Prayuth to serve until 2025 if he is reelected in the next general election.

More to follow.

tj/sms ((Reuters, AP, AFP)