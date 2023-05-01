  1. Skip to content
Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives for the registration of constituency candidates competing in upcoming general election
Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the Pheu Thai Part's candidate for prime minister and currently leading opinion pollsImage: Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo/picture alliance
Thailand

Thailand: PM candidate gives birth weeks before election

34 minutes ago

Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the favorite going into Thailands general election, according to polls. The politician had been campaigning up until Saturday via video link before giving birth.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QkT6

The opposition frontrunner in Thailand's upcoming general elections, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, gave birth on Monday, just two weeks ahead of the vote.

Paetongtarn, who is the daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, announced the birth on her social media accounts along with a photo of her newborn.

"Hi, my name is Prutthasin Sooksawas, nickname Thasin," read the post. "Thanks for all the support. In a few days, wait for my mum to recover first, then I will meet the press."

Paetongtarn's race for PM

Pregnancy hasn't appeared to hinder Paetongtarn's race for the top spot, having made a campaign trail appearance via video link on Saturday.

The 36-year-old is the Pheu Thai Party's leading candidate. She has climbed the list of voters' favorites in the elections due to take place on May 14.

The political party is controlled by the Shinawatra family. Paetongtarn's father, Thaksin, was ousted in a 2006 coup and lives in Dubai to avoid corruption charges he says are politically motivated. He has been convicted and sentenced in absentia.

"All of my seven grandchildren were born while I lived abroad. I will go back to raise my grandchildren," he wrote, without saying when he might return.

Incumbent lagging in polls

Opinions polls, meanwhile, have Paetongtarn comfortably ahead of her closest rival, Pita Limjaroenrat, with 35.7% to 20.25%, in the survey conducted by Thailand's National Development Administration (NIDA), who gauged the opinions of 2000 people.

Incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has been trailing in polls and was third in the latest NIDA survey.

Thailand has been led by the former army officer since 2014, who seized power in a military coup.

He managed to cling onto power as prime minister in a coalition government with the pro-junta Palang Pracharath Party [PPRP] after a much-criticized 2019 general election.

Thai opposition ahead of ruling camp as May 14 vote nears

kb/fb (Reuters, AFP)

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha pictured in front of a microphone

Will Thailand's upcoming elections see a big political shift?

Will Thailand's upcoming elections see a big political shift?

Thailand's Parliament has been dissolved, opening the door for new elections. The current prime minister, who led a military coup in 2014, has faded in popularity with voters.
PoliticsMarch 21, 2023
A view shows the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine May 1, 2023

Ukraine updates: Russian attack causes injuries, damage

Conflicts7 minutes ago
