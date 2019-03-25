 Thailand election: Anti-military parties claim majority | News | DW | 27.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Thailand election: Anti-military parties claim majority

Thailand's main opposition Pheu Thai party claims the alliance has won enough seats to try and form a government. The announcement comes amid a delay in unofficial results and allegations of voting irregularities.

An electoral staff member shows a ballot during vote counting in Thailand (Reuters/A. Wang)

Thailand's Pheu Thai party, which was ousted in a military coup in 2014, claimed on Wednesday to have secured a majority in the lower house of parliament after banding together with six other Thai political parties.

The ruling junta-backed Palang Pracharath party has also claimed the right to form a government, with a full preliminary vote count yet to be announced in Thailand's first general election since the coup.

What we know so far:

  • Besides Pheu Thai, the alliance includes Future Forward, a party popular with young Thais, as well as Pheu Chart, Prachachart, Seri Ruam Thai, Thai People Power and New Economy.
  • Based on partial results, they claim the alliance would win at least 255 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives.
  • The pro-millitary Palang Pracharath party says they should be the ones to form a government after taking a lead in early results.
  • A full preliminary vote count is due to be announced on Friday, with official results not expected until May.

Read more: Thailand election highlights a divided society

Watch video 01:51

Thailand: Waiting for election results

'Democratic front'

Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, Sudarat Keyuraphan, told reporters that although the full results are not in yet, the coalition is likely to secure enough seats for a majority.

"Today, we hold the fact that parties on the side of democracy have received majority support from the people, although figures are not stable yet, he said.

Sudarat added that they are still in talks with other parties.

Who will form a government? The coalition in the lower house will likely not be enough for the opposition to elect the next prime minister and could lead to deadlock. The prime minister is elected by the House of Representatives and the Senate, which is entirely appointed by the ruling junta.

Disputed election: The general election has been dogged by claims of irregularities in ballot counting as well as allegations of vote buying. Criticis have also accused the electoral system, which was revised by the military junta, of favoring pro-military parties. They claim it is rigged to prevent Pheu Thai from returning to power.

rs/rc (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Thailand's transgender politician Pauline Ngarmpring: 'I do it for future generations'

Pauline Ngarmpring is the first transgender candidate ever to run for Thailand's parliament. The 52-year-old, a beacon of hope for the LGBT people, tells DW about her entry into politics and what she intends to achieve. (20.03.2019)  

Thailand election highlights a divided society

Despite optimism for a return to democratic governance in Thailand, the first election since a 2014 coup has forced many Thais to accept that the military will continue to rule. Julian Küng reports from Bangkok. (25.03.2019)  

Thailand election result delayed with pro-junta party in lead

Early results showed Thailand's pro-military party taking a surprising lead over the main democratic opposition party. Both parties say they will try to form a government, though official results aren't due until Friday. (25.03.2019)  

Thailand votes in first general election since 2014 military coup

After five years of military rule, the people of Thailand have voted in a general election. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former general who led a coup in 2014, is hoping to extend his rule. (24.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thailand: Waiting for election results  

Related content

Thailand Nonthaburi Parlamentswahlen

Thailand election highlights a divided society 25.03.2019

Despite optimism for a return to democratic governance in Thailand, the first election since a 2014 coup has forced many Thais to accept that the military will continue to rule. Julian Küng reports from Bangkok.

Thailand Bangkok Wahlen

Thailand election result delayed with pro-junta party in lead 25.03.2019

Early results showed Thailand's pro-military party taking a surprising lead over the main democratic opposition party. Both parties say they will try to form a government, though official results aren't due until Friday.

Thailand Wahlkampf Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand votes in first general election since 2014 military coup 24.03.2019

After five years of military rule, the people of Thailand have voted in a general election. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former general who led a coup in 2014, is hoping to extend his rule.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  