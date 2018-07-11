Thai cave rescuer tells Elon Musk to stick his submarine 'where it hurts'

A British volunteer who was part of the rescue mission that freed 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand has criticized attempts by billionaire Elon Musk to muscle in on the operation.

Vern Unsworth said that Musk's plan to deploy a mini submarine along the winding cave was a publicity "stunt" and doomed to failure.

He said the Tesla and SpaceX boss could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Wouldn't have got far

"It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like. The submarine was about five foot six inches long (1.7 meters), rigid, so it wouldn't have gone round corners or round any obstacles. It wouldn't have made the first fifty meters into the cave," he told CNN.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Happy ending after harrowing ordeal After deliberating over how best to rescue the boys and their coach - considering even whether to teach them how to dive, or wait for the monsoon waters to recede months later - rescue workers finally settled on pumping out as much water as possible, sedating those trapped and strapping them to a diver who shepherded them to safety.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Found alive after nine days Rescue divers initially found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to free the first four boys successfully on July 8. The rescuers faced a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Glimpse of joy Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Massive rescue efforts Thai rescuers were assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the USA and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Trapped by flooding The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate one of the player's birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. It was later reported that some of the boys could not swim, further complicating the rescue.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A difficult mission The rescue mission proved difficult for divers whose efforts were continually hampered by rising water that filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers into the cave was easier than getting untrained kids out.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Boys' safety paramount The entire nation was glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys First boys rescued The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai Navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group. The rest of the boys and their coach would be rescued from the cave over the next two days.

Why it is was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Safe and sound Doctors who treated the boys after their rescue reported that while they had lost weight, the otherwise appeared to be in good health. The dozens of divers and hundreds of other rescue workers have been celebrated around the world as heroes, especially 38-year-old former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan, who died after bringing the group supplies of air on July 5.



Musk arrived in Thailand as experts gathered close to the Tham Luang cave to devise the best way to bring the Wild Boars football team out of the tunnel, from where they'd been stuck since June 24.

The billionaire then described on Twitter how he had gained access to the cave and carried out his own assessment of the situation.

"Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts ... leaving here in case it may be useful in the future," Musk wrote.

He later dropped off the mini-sub in person to the rescue team, having christened it Wild Boar, after the soccer team.

Last week's three-day operation to free the 12 boys and their coach from the Tham Luang cave was a complete success

Musk 'asked to leave very quickly'

Unsworth hit out at Musk's decision to go into the cave, saying "he was asked to leave very quickly, as he should have been."

Earlier in the rescue mission, Chiang Rai provincial Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn had also said that Musk's submarine was not practical.

Musk has defended his involvement, saying that his team was asked to come up with a backup option, and had been told by another British diver, Richard Stanton, that the submarine "may well be used" in the event of the return of heavy rains.

After spending up to 18 days in the day, the entire football team was rescued last week in a grueling three-day operation involving expert divers to help them navigate narrow, submerged passageways.

The group are currently recovering in hospital in Chiang Rai and is expected to be discharged this week.

