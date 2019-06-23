Thai boys return to Tham Luang Cave a year after ordeal

The 12 Thai soccer players and their coach who were trapped in a cave have opened up about their lives one year on. Some still aspire to be professional footballers, while others have been inspired by their rescuers.
Twelve members of the Wild Boars Thai soccer team and their coach on Monday marked the one year anniversary of their confinement in a flooded cave with a religious ceremony.
A year ago Sunday, rising floodwater trapped the team of teenage boys and their 25-year-old coach in the Tham Luang Cave, a local tourist attraction in northern Thailand. The Wild Boars were found nine days later and it took another eight days for Thai Navy SEALs to rescue them.
Read more: Thai cave rescue boys granted citizenship
Nine of the 12 team members, now aged 12-17, and former coach Ekapol Chantawong marked the anniversary of their trapping on Sunday by taking part in a marathon and bike event to raise money to improve conditions at the cave.
On Monday, the Wild Boars took part in a Buddhist ceremony before attending a news conference at a museum set up in front of the cave to talk about their lives over the past year.
"My life has changed a lot. Now many people recognize us," said Chanin Vibulrungrueng, 12, the youngest of the group.
Many of the boys say they still dream of becoming professional soccer players. Others say they want to become Navy SEALs like those who rescued them.
"I want to give something back to the country," said 15-year-old Prajak Sutham. "And besides, these officers look so cool."
dv/msh (AP, dpa)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
How has sitting tight in the dark in a flooded cave, hoping for help, affected the Thai boys? A German child psychologist says turning the story into a movie could be harmful to their mental health. (13.07.2018)
Astronaut Matthias Maurer has gone through ESA cave training. He told DW how extraordinary he finds it that 12 boys and their coach, who didn't have any caving or diving experience, were rescued from a Thai cave. (10.07.2018)
Three stateless soccer players and their coach have been given Thai citizenship a month after they were saved from a flooded cave. The UN welcomed the decision, which gives them access to a range of new rights. (09.08.2018)
As rescue teams struggle to track down 12 boys and their football coach in a Thai cave, authorities have started sending care packages into the crevice. The rescuers hope the children stumble upon the boxes. (29.06.2018)