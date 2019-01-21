 Testing photo editing apps: ″Vimage″ | Digital Culture | DW | 23.01.2019

Digital Culture

Testing photo editing apps: "Vimage"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Vimage".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

"Vimage" is available for free download for Android and iOS. To use all of the app’s functions and export results without a watermark, users have to subscribe.

The application is not an image editor in the classical sense. Users can add moving effects and elements to their photos. At the moment, there are more than 80 options available – according to the manufacturer, new ones are added on a regular basis.

Before applying the effects, it’s possible to adjust pictures with basic editing tools like cropping, saturation or brightness. These tools work okay, but don’t expect to get professional looking results.The moving effects include elements like clouds, fog or fireworks. They are customizable and can be combined. The short movies the app produces turned out pretty good in our test. Still, the effects are just an additional layer an top of the photos – it’s not possible to animate objects in the original, which gives the outcome a rather generic feel.

In our opinion, “Vimage” is  a nice little toy you can play around with for  a couple of hours, but we don’t think it is worth a monthly subscription fee. But you can get a free 7-day-trial – and see for yourself.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- very easy to use

- quick sharing options for social media

- more than 80 effects available

 

Top 3 cons:

- full version comes with a subscription fee

- results often have a rather generic feel

- editing tools not very accurate

 

Price: free for Android and iOS

Subscription for the full version from 0,99 €/ month

Manufacturer: vimage app KFT.

 

