 Testing photo editing apps: ″Prisma″ | Shift | DW | 30.10.2019

Testing photo editing apps: "Prisma"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Prisma".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Prisma (DW)

"Prisma" is available as a free download for IOS and Android.

"Prisma" can be used to transform photos in the style of well-known works of art. The app offers art filters that can make a picture look as if it had been painted by Edvard Munch, Pablo Picasso or Roy Lichtenstein. To do this, the photo is analyzed using AI and then "painted" in the desired style. In addition, contrast, saturation and light can be readjusted.

"Prisma" releases a new art filter every single day. Unfortunately it is only available to users of the Pro version.

Our conclusion: "Prisma" is fun to experiment with. Boring snapshots can turn into gorgeous paintings. However, there are dozens more filters - and probably the most exciting ones - on the paid version

 

Top 2 Pros:

- easy handling

- great filters

 

Top 3 cons:

- the most beautiful filters are chargeable

- the edited photos can only be downloaded in HD in the premium version

- the premium version is quite expensive

 

Price: free version for IOS and Android, the premium version costs € 7.99 per month, for one year you pay € 29.99

 

Manufacturer: Prisma labs, inc.

