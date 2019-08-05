Testing photo editing apps: "PIP Camera"

"PIP Camera" is available as a free version with in-app-purchases for Android.

"PIP Camera" is a "picture in picture app". It allows users to put pictures within pictures to create a unique look. This can be done through whimsical frames, everyday objects like a CD or a perfume bottle. In addition, the image in the background or in the foreground can be edited with different filters. The app is especially suitable for selfies and portrait photos - you can use it to create creative pictures and greeting cards.

The app also offers artistic filters which turn photos into paintings in cartoon or comic style. Besides there are photo collage templates in which the backgrounds of fames can be customized.

The handling of "PIP Camera" is really easy. It's fun to play with the PIP frames and put photos in different circumstances. However, we found many of the offered picture-in-picture templates too cheesy. But luckily this is a matter of taste.

Top 3 Pros:

- Boring pictures can be made cooler in no time

- Countless possibilities, numerous photo frames and effects

- Easy to use

Top 3 cons:

- Many of the 200+ collage frames are pretty cheesy

- Too much advertising

- The "PaintLab" function cannot be used if too many users are working in the app at the same time

Price: Free for Android, In-App purchases cost between €1,19 - €4,79 per item

Manufacturer: Fotoable, Inc.