Testing photo editing apps: “Photo Studio”

"Photo Studio" is available as a free version with in-app-purchases for Android. The app wants to be a comprehensive mobile photo editing software for all cases. Apart from a large selection of standard tools like saturation, exposure and contrast there are many other options to adjust the color palette of your photos. In addition, the user has the possibility to stretch images. The "Crop" section offers a lot of geometric shapes in addition to the rectangular standards. And the variety of frames, fonts and collage templates is huge.

It almost goes without saying that the app provides a wide range of preset filters, too.

However, this oversupply also has its downsides. Not everything here works equally well: The "Cloning" effect was very hard to use for example, the app didn't run smoothly at times, and the preset filters delivered mixed results. The design of the user interface is not very intuitive: Sometimes you get lost in a labyrinth of submenus.

Photo Studio does a lot of tasks quite well, and if you're interested in a comprehensive editing app, you might consider trying it out. But at a price of 3.39 € per month for the full version we would expect a bit more.

Top 3 Pros:

- Very easy to use

- Export as PNG possible

- Splitscreen option for Editing

Top 3 cons:

- User interface not very intuitive

- App doesn't run smoothly at times

- Full version only on a monthly subscription basis



Price: Free for Android / Full version as a monthly subscription: 3,39 €

Manufacturer: KVADGroup