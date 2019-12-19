Testing photo editing apps: "Photo Editor”

"Photo Editor" is aimed at experienced image editors with Android devices. The technically comprehensive app is available for free in the Google Play-Store.

The application features a wide selection of tools: Contrast enhancement via gradation curve or histogram, spot retouching, and gamma- and perspective correction. You can also crop and rotate your photos, add shapes, or play with blur settings. As a big plus for experienced users, the app allows editing the Exif camera data, which can help keep track of and fine-tune the metadata of your images.



"Photo Editor" might not be suitable for everyone. It is aimed mainly at users with an above-average interest in image editing - fans of preset filters might be disappointed. However, if you're willing to invest some time, you can achieve very good looking results.

Top 3 Pros:

Large selection of tools

Good perspective correction

Exif processing

Top 2 cons:

Advertising in the app (can be turned off for 3,59€)

No prefabricated filters





Price: Free for Android / In-app purchases possible

Manufacturer: dev.macgyver



