 Testing photo editing apps: "Photo Editor" | Shift | DW | 09.01.2020

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Photo Editor”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Photo Editor"

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Photo Editor (DW)

"Photo Editor" is aimed at experienced image editors with Android devices. The technically comprehensive app is available for free in the Google Play-Store.  

The application features a wide selection of tools: Contrast enhancement via gradation curve or histogram, spot retouching, and gamma- and perspective correction. You can also crop and rotate your photos, add shapes, or play with blur settings. As a big plus for experienced users, the app allows editing the Exif camera data, which can help keep track of and fine-tune the metadata of your images.


"Photo Editor" might not be suitable for everyone. It is aimed mainly at users with an above-average interest in image editing - fans of preset filters might be disappointed. However, if you're willing to invest some time, you can achieve very good looking results.

 

Top 3 Pros:

  • Large selection of tools

  • Good perspective correction

  • Exif processing

 

Top 2 cons:

  • Advertising in the app (can be turned off for 3,59€)

  • No prefabricated filters


 

Price: Free for Android / In-app purchases possible

 

Manufacturer: dev.macgyver


 

