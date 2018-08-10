Testing photo editing apps: "My talking Pet"

"My Talking Pet" is not your typical image editing app. The application animates animal photos. Users can talk into the smartphone’s microphone and give their pets a voice. For this to work, users must set points on the animal’s face beforehand. When the animation is finished, you can spice it up with five different filters, text blocks and a small selection of virtual accessories. The app could be great fun for pet owners and animal lovers – but it works only if the photo meets certain requirements. Unfortunately, many results seem more scary than cute - which is why we’re not sure it’s worth its price of over four euros.

Top 3 Pros:

- Funny toy for pet owners

- Easy to use

- Audio recordings can be changed in pitch

Top 3 Cons:

- Only works when pet is facing directly forward

- Many inaccuracies in the animations

- Often missing pixels at the edges of the image

Price: € 5.49 for iOS / € 4.19 for Android

Manufacturer: Woba Media