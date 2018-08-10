 Testing photo editing apps: ″My talking Pet″ | Shift | DW | 10.08.2018

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "My talking Pet"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "My talking Pet".

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test ( DW)

"My Talking Pet" is not your typical image editing app. The application animates animal photos. Users can talk into the smartphone’s microphone and give their pets a voice. For this to work, users must set points on the animal’s face beforehand. When the animation is finished, you can spice it up with five different filters, text blocks and a small selection of virtual accessories. The app could be great fun for pet owners and animal lovers – but it works only if the photo meets certain requirements. Unfortunately, many results seem more scary than cute - which is why we’re not sure it’s worth its price of over four euros.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Funny toy for pet owners

- Easy to use

- Audio recordings can be changed in pitch

 

Top 3 Cons:

- Only works when pet is facing directly forward

- Many inaccuracies in the animations

 - Often missing pixels at the edges of the image

 

Price: € 5.49 for iOS / € 4.19 for Android

Manufacturer: Woba Media

