Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Glitch4Android".

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Glitch4Android".

DW Sendung Shift Digitales Leben (DW)

"Glitch4Android" is available as a free download for Android. For the full version, the manufacturer charges 2.99 € - offering 9 additional filters and the possibility to export results in high resolution.


"Glitch4Android" is not a "classic" editing app. Standard tools are completely missing here. The 17 different filters of the free version add glitch effects to snapshots. This often works on a random basis: Users simply touch the screen - the app then displays a rapid slideshow of possible results. The animation stops once the finger is lifted from the display. This process runs smoothly, is a lot of fun and looks good. 

 

Unfortunately the app is rather unsuitable for more precise editing The effects are hardly or not at all customizable, and the image areas in which they are to be used can rarely be defined. 


Even though we liked the original approach of "Glitch4Android"  - the app is not more than a small toy in our eyes.

                                                                                   

Top 3 Pros:

- No advertising in the free version
- Original idea
- Interesting results

 

Top 3 cons:

-Effects hardly customizable
-No standard tools
-Only lo-res export in free version


Price:  Free for Android / Full version 2.99 €
Manufacturer: Luca Grillo

 

