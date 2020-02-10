Testing photo editing apps: "Glitch Art Studio”

Glitches are annoying. Actually. The app "Glitch Art Studio" offers glitch effects to distort photos and videos in a creative way. With the iOS-application ordinary photos get a "broken" look and therefore recognition factor. It's called "glitch art" and it's really hot right now.

With the app, photos and videos can be provided with effects like "Old TV" or "Distortion". "Glitch Art Studio" also generates short video clips from still images if desired. The pixels and wobbles remind of the good old days of the VHS cassette, seem strange and disturbing, but also extraordinary. Bessides "Glitch Art Studio" does not offer classic image editing functions apart from cropping.

The app is free. However, only a few effects are available in the free version. The exciting functions are in the pro package, which currently costs 5.49 €.

Conclusion: Perfection is boring - image mishaps are fun. But "Glitch Art Studio" is only of limited use in the basic version.

Top 2 Pros:

- exciting results

- export without watermark

Top 3 Cons:

- only few functions in the basic version

- it is not possible to access all photos in the camera roll

- image processing cannot be undone step by step

Manufacturer: NET Sigma Tecnologia Ltda - ME

Price: the basic version is free of charge in the App Store, the Pro version costs 5.49 €